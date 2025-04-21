Sofía Vergara had one request after this adorable dancing dog stole the show on ‘AGT’: ‘I'll give...’

Roni Sagi and her dog Rhythm moved hearts during ‘America's Got Talent’ Season 19 finale (and got the judges obsessed!)

Roni Sagi and her dog, Rhythm, bowled over the 'AGT' judges with their killer dance moves! During the finals of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, Sagi and her fur baby Rhythm performed a beautiful dance routine which was set to 'Scars To Your Beautiful' by Alessia Cara. Following their performance, the dazzling duo received a standing ovation from the judging panel as well as the studio audience. When judge Simon Cowell was asked to offer feedback on their act, he exclaimed, "In my opinion, that was perfection. I’ve been doing this for a long time, but I have never seen an Act like this as good as this. We have a big problem: now every time we see a dog come on this stage, we’re going to go, they’re not as good. How do you top that? That was unbelievable."

As per NBC, judge Heidi Klum praised Sagi and Rhythm enthusiastically, "He’s so cute, and his little paw steps melt my heart every time. It is so adorable," meanwhile, her fellow judge Sofia Vergara went on to say, "Roni just give him to me, I’ll give you a million dollars. You can come with me too, just give him to me, I beg you." On the other hand, Howie Mandel quipped, "That dog is actually dancing. No clicker."

While having a conversation with Terry Crews after their performance, Sagi revealed the real reason behind the selection of the song, which revolves around hope and self-acceptance. "I think for a lot of people, sometimes when we look in the mirror, we feel like we are missing something. For me, self-love came when I discovered dogs," Sagi shared at that time. Speaking of her childhood, Sagi further elaborated, “When I was growing up, every few months, my mom would find a stray dog [and] bring him in. We would take care of him for a couple of months, and then we would find another home for him, so I kind of grew up with dogs around me.”

Once the episode dropped, fans couldn't stop raving over Sagi and her dog Rhythm. One social media user stopped by the comments section and wrote, "Between the music, the emotion, love, and skill in the dancing of both dog and human, this is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen." Another user went on to say, "It's not just a well-trained dog. The act delivers a message of love and comfort." Followed by a third user who penned, "I've lost count of how many times I've watched this. I'm absolutely blown away. It truly was perfection, how Rythm can remember the whole 2 minute routine and move to the music and be do totally focused is incredible. You can see the love between Roni and Rythm. They're mesmerizing and a joy to watch. They deserve to win."

When we talk about Sagi and Rhythm's journey on 'America's Got Talent', it was remarkable. This spectacular duo finished in second place on the NBC talent competition. For those wondering, let us share with you, janitor-turned-singer Richard Goodall won the coveted winner's title of 'AGT' during the grand finale that took place on September 24, 2024. At that time, Goodall also walked away with a cash prize of a whopping $1 million.