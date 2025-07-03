10-year-old ‘AGT’ singer stumbles on Mariah Carey's iconic song but makes a miraculous recovery

This young singer's epic response to an on-stage setback leaves fans and 'AGT' judges in awe

'America's Got Talent' is the biggest platform that showcases the world's best talents, and many seasoned performers get rattled by even the thought of performing on this big a stage, but not Peter Rosalita. Rosalita was just 10 years old when he made it to the semi-finals and chose to perform Mariah Carey’s powerhouse ballad 'Without You,' however, just before he began singing, something unexpected happened.

Not sure what he heard, Rosalita told the band, "Hello? Wait, can you repeat, please?" As he waited to hear the chords once again, he took the mike with confidence and told the audience with a smile, "Sorry, sorry guys." But after a minor hiccup, Rosalita belted out a performance that will echo in the ears of the viewers forever. As soon as the performance ended, the judges were on their feet, and host Terry Crews said, "That's how you recover like a champion." Judge Heidi Klum also couldn't stop raving about his performance and said, "Your voice is so powerful as you are adorable." Addressing the initial stumble and Rosalita's comeback, Klum added, "You know what that little hiccup in the very beginning, I mean I would have run off the stage, but you held it together. You started again. You sounded amazing."

Sofia Vergara also seconded Klum and said, "What happened in the beginning showed me the command that you have on stage, you didn't miss a beat." She added, "You are a little boy with this Diva voice."Hard to impress judge Simon Cowell also admitted, "I loved the performance... and the fact that you'd miss the intro, you took control on a live show, and went you know, 'well, let's start again,' and then you deliver that amazing vocal, I think America's gonna love that performance."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Rosalita (@peter.rosalita)

Howie Mandel went last and commented, "You know something, when you watch a true professional in any game, it's how you deal with adversity, and the adversity of how this began and that wasn't even your fault, the crowd was screaming and you couldn't understand the music and you started again and you did better than somebody ten times your age." The YouTube comment section was also flooded with comments, one 'AGT' viewer wrote, "Peter misses his entrance. Starts again. He’s so comfortable. Was unbothered. His big strength is in those clear, piercing high notes, and he is such a showman. Phenomenal!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Rosalita (@peter.rosalita)

Echoing the same sentiment, another YouTube user said, "Peter is such a professional with a pair of strong lungs. Excellent performance and best wishes!" Praising the young artists, a netizen added, "His confidence and maturity are beyond imagination. Truly a genuine artist worthy to be put on a pedestal." Unfortunately, Rosalita didn't receive enough votes to proceed in the final round; however, he continues to perform at various events and shows like The Knights Award season 3, according to his Instagram page. He has recently also received the prestigious Global Child Prodigy Awards 2025 in London on June 26, 2025!