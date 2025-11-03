Is ‘Dark Winds’ Season 4 happening? AMC show confirms release date — and it’s sooner than you think

‘Dark Winds’ Season 4, which is based on novelist Tony Hillerman's book, ‘The Ghostway’, will shed light on the “Navajo experience of ghost sickness”

These days, the viewers are curious to learn more about the fourth season of 'Dark Winds.' The third season of the fan-favorite noir drama dropped on Netflix in October 2025. Now, the fans of the hit AMC show want to know what's next in store for Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (played by Zahn McClarnon) and undercover FBI agent Jim Chee (portrayed by Kiowa Gordon). For the unversed, let us share with you that 'Dark Winds' is a psychological thriller series that is based on the 'Leaphorn & Chee' novel series by Tony Hillerman. The series was renewed for a fourth season earlier this year, in February.

According to People magazine, in a statement issued, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said, “When we greenlit the first season of Dark Winds, we saw the potential for an authentic and long-running franchise that could live alongside the worlds we were building around The Walking Dead and Anne Rice. That is exactly what this cast and creative team delivered, and ... fans have embraced this series on AMC/AMC+ and made it a top 10 show on Netflix for a solid month last fall. There is so much great storytelling yet to come in these expanded third and fourth seasons."

As per a report by Deadline, 'Dark Winds' Season 4 is scheduled to release on February 15, 2026. It has been reported by the media outlet that the forthcoming season of the show will consist of eight episodes. Recently, AMC released the teaser trailer of the highly anticipated fourth season of 'Dark Winds.' In the teaser, Leaphorn can be heard saying, “I had this badge for four years before I saw my first murder. Now it just feels like every day. It’s hard having to hold it all.”

The fourth season of 'Dark Winds' revolves around the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime. The cast members who will be returning for season 4 include Franka Potente, Isabel DeRoy-Olson, Chaske Spencer, Luke Barnett, Titus Welliver, and A. Martinez. 'Dark Winds' Season 4 is set to premiere on February 15, 2026, at 9 pm ET on AMC.