Hurricane Katrina survivor's emotional 'American Idol' performance is the hope we've all been searching for

Mariah Carey couldn't stop crying like a baby after 'American Idol' Season 12 singer Burnell Taylor's audition

Mariah Carey was an emotional diva on 'American Idol.' Known for her versatile singing chops, Carey's judging stint on 'American Idol' was just for a season but left a lasting impression. While rumors of behind-the-scenes tension with fellow judge Nicki Minaj often made headlines, Carey also showed her softer side on the screen. In one memorable moment, Carey was visibly moved to tears by a heartfelt performance from a homeless teen from Louisiana, making for an emotional 'American Idol' moment.

The standout contestant in question was 'American Idol' Season 12's Burnell Taylor. The young singer, who hails from a musical family in New Orleans, shared how losing everything in Hurricane Katrina shaped his perspective, saying, "It was an eye-opener and it made me appreciate the things that I do have." Wearing turquoise shorts, he delivered a moving rendition of 'I'm Here' from 'The Color Purple,' a film about the struggles of Black women in the 1930s South, per the Daily Mail.

Taylor's performance moved Carey to tears as she said, "Burnell made me cry; Burnell's tone is ridiculous." She further said, "I loved it… I don't even want to…" and emotionally added, "I felt every word you sang. Just spectacular." Taylor’s emotional performance received unanimous praise from the judges. Nicki Minaj was especially moved, declaring, 'That is what we came for... that thing that can’t even be put into words, the thing that gives you chills and goose bumps." Keith Urban also echoed the same sentiment, saying, "Somewhere there is a spotlight that is waiting for you to walk into it," while cheering and beaming throughout the performance.

Taylor earned a standing ovation and "the most enthusiastic yes of the day," securing his spot in the next round in Hollywood. In the next round, Taylor first appeared in the group 'Mo-Flow' and performed 'Some Kind of Wonderful.' He and Tony Foster Jr. advanced, while Mario Jose and Darien Moses did not. For his final solo, he sang 'Jar of Hearts' by Christina Perri and was told he made the Top 20, per American Idol Wiki. During the Top 20, he impressed the judges with 'I'm Here' by LaChanze, securing a spot in the Top 10 thanks to viewer votes.

Taylor then performed 'Ready for Love' on the results show. In the Top 10, he sang 'Flying Without Wings,' and thanks to his amazing vocal range, he was voted safe. The next week, for the Top 9, he performed 'Let It Be' by The Beatles and continued his 'safe' streak. During the Top 8, Burnell sang 'My Cherie Amour' and performed 'I Can't Help Myself' in a trio. Unfortunately for Taylor, he ended up in the bottom 3 for the first time, but was luckily saved. In the Top 7, he performed 'You Give Love a Bad Name' and dueted 'The Letter' with Candice Glover. Unfortunately, he received the fewest votes and was eliminated from the competition, marking the end of his 'American Idol' journey.