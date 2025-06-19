‘American Idol’ judge couldn’t stop crying after this contestant's moving performance hit too close to home

Jennifer Lopez's 'American Idol' judging stint may now look like a fever dream, but it has to be one of the most celebrated aspects of the iconic singing competition. Praised for her warm and supportive judging style, Lopez also had her share of emotional moments on the show. In one such instance, the singer was so overwhelmed with the emotions that she couldn't stop herself and cried like a baby, making for one of the most heartwarming 'American Idol' moments.

It all unfolded when 'American Idol' Season 15 runner-up La’Porsha Renae delivered a moving performance of Mary J Blige’s 'No Drama,' as per VH1. The song, centered on surviving an abusive relationship, hit close to home for Renae, who had lived through similar experiences, which were revealed in a video segment shown just before her performance. Her raw, heartfelt delivery left the judges and audience in awe.

Lopez, holding back tears, told her, "It takes a lot to overcome; it takes a lot of strength to overcome those things in your life. I know, everybody knows, we've all been through stuff like that, you know what I mean?" Then she added warmly, "You’re an inspiration." Reportedly, Renae, a call representative from McComb, Mississippi, auditioned for 'American Idol' after overcoming years of hardship, including domestic abuse. Having first tried out at 16, Renae returned to the competition at 22 as a single mother to her infant daughter, Nayalee Keya.

Renae also opened up to Business Insider during the show's 20th anniversary, revealing why she initially kept her history of domestic abuse private. "I didn't want a sob story," she said. "I didn't want America to love me for my story. I wanted them to love me for my voice." She also shared that before auditioning, she was in the middle of pressing charges against her ex-husband, saying, "He had nearly taken my life." Notably, when Renae heard that Season 15 of 'American Idol' would be its 'Farewell Season,' she took it as a sign. "I took it as a green light from God," she said.

Six years after her first audition attempt in Season 10, she made the bold decision to drive 29 hours to Providence, Rhode Island, with her infant daughter for another shot. Though initially hesitant to open up, Renae credited the show's team for encouraging her gently, saying, "The Idol production team applied kind pressure. She further explained that the team made her feel "comfortable" and "confident" enough to share her story. Her second-chance journey reached a breakthrough in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she stunned judges Harry Connick Jr, Lopez, and Keith Urban with her haunting rendition of Radiohead's 'Creep,' earning her a Golden Ticket to Hollywood.

Renae further shared that during her 'American Idol' journey, she was granted some privacy by producers due to her ongoing legal battle with her ex-husband. She lived in Hollywood with her mother and young daughter while competing on the show. Though producers were considerate, she still encountered emotional challenges, like when her vocal coach suggested she sing 'Stay With Me Baby' by Lorraine Ellison. "I was a domestic-violence survivor," Renae said. "I was not interested in singing a song begging a man to stay with me after he had cheated on me… I wasn't in that mental place."