'Virgin River' Season 6 Review: Netflix's romantic drama is back and better than ever

'Virgin River' Season 6 premiered on Netflix on Thursday, December 19

'Virgin River' is finally back and how! Running strong for six years, the show never ceases to amaze us. This time, the crime and heartaches take a backseat while Mel's (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack's (Martin Henderson) love story gets the much-deserved space to shine.

The season kicks off with the lovebirds starting with their wedding preps. While the sub-plots of supporting characters move along, the show leans into a classic love story route. The decision to ditch the over-the-top drama and focus on love, maturity, and growth seems to pay off well.

'Virgin River' Season 6 feels like a warm hug

The characters of Virgin River have been through a lot. Heartbreaks, miscarriages, traumas, and teary confrontations often make us heavy-hearted. But no more! Happiness finally arrives in the town as our favorite couple walks down the aisle, although the road to it was never easy.

Seeing them put their traumas behind them and walk into a new phase of life is truly fulfilling for us as viewers. There aren't any outrageous interruptions, runaway brides, or surprise children. It's just two people who have been through it all and still love each other for who they truly are.

'Virgin River' matures into a healthy watch

'Virgin River' was quite an uncomfortable watch until Season 5. The show dealt with serious themes like PTSD, rape, miscarriage, death, etc. And navigating through all these issues were broken, messy characters who no longer knew what they wanted from their lives.

Five seasons later, they have finally worked through their issues. All we see now are some really mature people, who have not only overcome their past but have also learned from the mistakes they made up until now.

And of course, 'Virgin River' wouldn’t be itself without its quirky ensemble cast, and just like every other season, the latest release doesn’t disappoint. With Jack and Mel getting their happily-ever-after, the show has enough space to let other romances and storylines spiral in all their messy, small-town glory.

Zibby Allen as Brie especially stands out. At one point we see her as a fierce lawyer defending Preacher (Colin Lawrence) during the trial, while on the other hand, she is just like an ordinary woman with a confused heart.

Mel and Everett's bonding in this new season is refreshing, which not only offers a flashback into the 70s but also pushes the narrative forward in a wholesome way. By the end of Season 6, we just know one thing- we aren't over this show yet.

'Virgin River' Season 6 is now streaming on Netflix