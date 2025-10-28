Vin Diesel drops exciting update on long-awaited ‘The Last Witch Hunter 2’ release plans: ‘This year…’

Diesel recently shared a few stills from 'The Last Witch Hunter' on Instagram, offering new details about the highly anticipated sequel

Vin Diesel has finally shared a surprising new update on 'The Last Witch Hunter 2'. The highly-awaited sequel to the film now officially has a title and a release window. For the unversed, 'The Last Witch Hunter' starred Diesel as Kaulder, an immortal witch-hunter who must stop a plague from ravaging the entire world. The first part of the fantasy-action film had received some negative feedback from critics, grossing only $146.9 million worldwide. However, earlier this year, in September, it was confirmed that a sequel to the film was in development. Now, Diesel has confirmed that the film will be hitting the screens sometime in 2026.

Diesel took to Instagram on October 26 and shared a few stills from 'The Last Witch Hunter' (released in 2015). Diesel's Instagram post featured two images that showed him dressed up as Kaulder. "Ten-year anniversary! A decade ago, this weekend, Kaulder was first introduced…This year, you have resurrected him... The Lion’s Oath! 2026! #Lionsgate #TheLastWitchhunter2 #HappyCreativeSunday," The 'Fast & Furious' star captioned the post.

As soon as the post dropped, fans expressed their excitement about the 'The Last Witch Hunter' sequel, titled 'The Lion's Oath.' One social media user stopped by the comments section to write, "Amazing pictures. 🔥🔥I hope for an amazing story🔥👏🙌." A second user penned, "I love Klauder, one of my favorite characters he plays." Another netizen wrote, "Can't wait, I really loved that movie, good job, sir!" A fourth fan commented, "I would love to see full Story from Middle Age time ...make it happen..u can't miss with this ❤️❤️."

In a statement issued, Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, shed light on the popularity of the film among fans. As per Deadline, Fogelson said, “The Last Witch Hunter has grown since its theatrical release into a global fan favorite, with audiences continuing to discover and re-watch it across every platform over the past decade. That enduring enthusiasm made clear there is an appetite for more stories set in this world. Vin and I have partnered many times over the years, and he is a true force in our industry. I’m thrilled to be reuniting with him as he returns to this iconic role, and excited by how advancements in filmmaking technology now allow us to economically deliver a sequel on an even more ambitious scale.” Up until this moment, the exact release date of the film hasn't been revealed.