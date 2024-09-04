'Tell Me Lies' Season 2: Bree's risky romantic escapade is a major recipe for chaos

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Bree (Catherine Missal) is an intriguing character whose strong individuality emerges in the second season of 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2, as she is now dealing with a huge problem that might result in a lot of upheaval and drama. Bree will be distressed not just by her new entanglement but also by her closest friend Lucy Albright's (Grace Van Patten) dishonesty.

So, what's going on with Lucy in the newest season? Will everything work out as she hopes, or will things get much more complicated for her? And one significant question, what will happen when she discovers that her closest friend and boyfriend have hooked up?

Is Bree cheating on Evan?

Things are escalating quite quickly in Season 2 of 'Tell Me Lies' for Bree; as for her, the whole summer was spent strengthening her connection with Evan, but she still felt she was lacking something or that she was not enough for Evan (Branden Cook). In the second episode of 'Tell Me Lies,' Bree attends a party held by Professor Marianne (Gabriella Pession) and has a brief interaction with her attractive husband Oliver (Tom Ellis). The other extremely amusing thing that occurred throughout their conversation was Bree smoking when she never does, which was only to conceal the fact that she was out in the air to take a photo of herself to send to Evan but to avoid embarrassment, she ended up smoking instead.

While the two bid their goodbyes, they meet again the following day when Bree confides in Oliver about her concerns over the pricey earrings Evan gave her. The charming guy consoles her, telling her that, while earrings fit her, she may do whatever she likes. Things swiftly take a turn for the worst in Bree's relationship, however, as Evan admits to cheating on her but does not reveal who was the girl, instead insisting that it was a random female. But this breaks Bree's heart, so she dresses up and meets Oliver at the pub, where Bree confides about her predicament with the latter, who soothes him.

At the conclusion of their encounter, the two begin kissing one another seductively, and things could not get much better, but then the twist occurs, as Bree ends up sleeping with Evan on the same night. The very following day, she tells Evan about sleeping with someone else, which irritates Evan, forcing Bree to reveal that she has not slept with anybody and refuses to forgive Evan for cheating. In the end, she arrives at Oliver's office and the two begin to make out, which definitively answers the question. Yes, Bree is cheating on Evan with her professor.

How could Bree's romantic entanglement be the major recipe for chaos?

Bree's actions in the most recent season derive from her insecurities in her relationship with Evan, which were highlighted when the man admitted to cheating on her. Instead of initially panicking, all Bree asked was, 'Is there anything wrong she did?' I empathized with Bree's situation at the time since, most of the time, it is the partner who gets cheated on who ends up berating and holding themselves accountable for not being enough to make their partner cheat on them.

However, this does not explain Bree's odd decision to seek a relationship with her professor. Yes, I understand he doesn't teach her, but he is her professor's spouse, which will undoubtedly create chaos beyond imagination. I believe Oliver would lose the most in this since it will jeopardize not only his personal but his professional life as well. I mean, even in 2007, sleeping with a student was still considered a felony. Furthermore, we know that Bree will eventually marry Evan, as stated in the 2015 timeline, yet I sensed a tinge of melancholy on Bree's face, as if she was unhappy but pretending to be joyful for her friends. I believe it may be connected to her romance with Oliver.

Maybe Bree had fallen deeply in love with Oliver and wanted to have a relationship with him, but as we all know, their age difference and the fact that they are students and professors could have complicated things even more, and of course Oliver would not be interested in the relationship given the stable and affluent life he is leading with Marianne. Overall, although the connection between Oliver and Bree is morally incorrect, may I mention they look fantastic on screen? I believe the duo has the hottest chemistry in 'Tell Me Lies' that will continue to intrigue us in the upcoming episodes.

