Is Kurt Russell back in ‘Monsterverse’? ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Season 2 clip finally reveals his fate

Kurt Russell officially teases his comeback in Apple TV+’s ‘Monsterverse’ series as filming wraps on the show’s highly anticipated second season

Kurt Russell is officially back for another round of Titan-sized chaos. The Hollywood icon has confirmed that he will reprise his role as the older version of Army officer Lee Shaw in ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Season 2. This put an end to months of speculation about his fate after the explosive season 1 finale. Apple TV+ dropped a behind-the-scenes video teasing the new season, giving fans their first real confirmation that Russell Shaw will return. The clip features the actor smiling on set and declaring, “You ain’t getting rid of me that easy.” A bone-rattling monster roar followed his comment. It’s a clear sign that the ‘Monsterverse’ is just getting warmed up.

The short teaser is accompanied by the caption, “The mission isn’t over. Everything changes tomorrow.” In the final moments of 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' season 1, Lee Shaw seemingly sacrificed himself by staying behind to fix a malfunction in a mysterious portal, only to plummet into Hollow Earth. The ambiguous ending left audiences questioning whether the character had survived and whether Russell would return. His comeback confirms that Shaw’s story is far from over. Meanwhile, Season 2 has completed filming, with production wrapping in March, according to ScreenRant.

The network’s new teaser all but confirms that major announcements, including a trailer and premiere date, are on the horizon. Like the first season, ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ season 2 will feature ten episodes and continue its dual-timeline storytelling approach. Russell once again stars alongside his real-life son Wyatt Russell, who portrays the younger version of Lee Shaw. The show’s returning ensemble also includes Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm. The latter plays a younger version of Bill Randa, a role originated by John Goodman in ‘Kong: Skull Island.’

This connects ‘Monarch’ even more tightly to the wider ‘Monsterverse’ timeline. While Apple has kept plot details under wraps, season 2 is expected to dive deeper into the mysteries of the Monarch organization and the dangerous ecosystems hidden within Hollow Earth. Meanwhile, ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ is part of Legendary Entertainment’s ever-growing ‘Monsterverse,’ which includes ‘Godzilla’ (2014), ‘Kong: Skull Island’ (2017), ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ (2019), ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ (2021), and 2024’s ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.’

The franchise’s next film installment, ‘Godzilla x Kong: Supernova,’ directed by Grant Sputore, is slated to hit theaters on March 26, 2027, as per Variety. The movie will feature a powerhouse cast including Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Stevens, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Sam Neill, and Alycia Debnam-Carey. Also, the return of ‘Monarch’ further adds to Apple TV+’s lineup of high-concept science fiction series. It joins the ranks of ‘Silo,’ ‘Foundation,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘Severance,’ and ‘Dark Matter.’