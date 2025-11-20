Will Alastor and Charlie get together in ‘Hazbin Hotel’ Season 3? Voice actor drops interesting clues

Christian Borle revealed that the cast has already wrapped recording for 'Hazbin Hotel' Season 3, and work on season 4 is already underway.

The fiery finale of ‘Hazbin Hotel’ Season 2 has blown open the gates of Hell, literally and narratively, as Alastor finally slips out from under Rosie’s control. After spending the season weaving alliances, twisting the truth, and playing the Vees like chess pieces, the infamous Radio Demon ends the finale exactly where he’s always wanted to be: unbound. But with his chains gone and the board reset, the biggest question fans have been asking is simple: what does a free Alastor look like? According to the man behind the mic, Amir Talai, the answer is coming sooner than viewers think.

In a new conversation with ComicBook, Talai teased the direction of 'Hazbin Hotel' Season 3 while being careful not to spill any forbidden Hellish secrets. He confirmed that the next season’s primary focus will be Alastor’s liberation and the fallout it triggers for Charlie Morningstar, the Princess of Hell. “I know exactly what you can expect,” Talai teased. “And that’s what Season 3 is about.” It’s a pointed hint, especially considering how unpredictable Alastor’s behavior was throughout Season 2. His relationships, if they can be called that, were a minefield of contradictions.

The clearest example came when he willingly submitted himself to Vox, but only after laying down one chilling condition: Vox must never touch Charlie Morningstar. It’s a moment fans have dissected endlessly. Was he protecting her? Manipulating her? This very ambiguity, Talai says, is central to understanding Alastor going forward. “I think that villains, or characters of all kinds, often have ulterior motives. I think that you can go into it and say, 'Oh, I'm going to use Rosie. I'm going to use Vox. I'm going to use Charlie.' That's all well and good on paper. But then, when you get down to it, these are people, and you're a person,” the actor explained.

He continued, “And if you're incapable of forming connections with other people, you're not a very interesting character.” This emotional tug-of-war will be one of the core mysteries Season 3 intends to unravel. Talai added that there are going to be really “interesting things for Alastor to deal with and for the audience to deal with, with respect to Alastor.” Fans have also long speculated about the tense dynamic between Alastor and Lucifer Morningstar. Their first meeting back in Season 1 set the tone: Lucifer’s suspicion met with Alastor’s unsettling smile. According to Talai, that friction is far from accidental, and it’s far from over.

“I also like that it becomes a question for the audience as well, ‘why is [Alastor] doing that?’ Is there something personal with Lucifer, or is there a larger goal behind getting close to Charlie?” Talai said. “I love seeing people guess about that online.” With Alastor now unchained, that rivalry may ignite into one of Season 3’s most explosive threads. Moreover, as shared by RadioTimes, A24 and Prime Video quietly renewed 'Hazbin Hotel' Seasons 3 and 4 back in July 2024. Even better, Vox voice actor Christian Borle revealed at GalaxyCon New Orleans that the cast has already wrapped recording for season 3, and work on season 4 is already underway.