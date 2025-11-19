Is 'Hazbin Hotel' renewed for Season 3? Everything we know so far

'Hazbin Hotel' has been renewed for two more seasons while season 2 garnered solid reviews

Such was the success of 'Hazbin Hotel's debut and the second season that the Prime Video animated series is now greenlit for two more instalments. Earlier, there were rumors about the future of the series with the sophomore season now streaming, but series creator Vivienne Medrano's announcement during 2024's San Diego Comic-Con comes as good news.

According to Radio Times, Medrano weighed in on Season 3. "I feel like I have to wait to gush about how much I adore S3 of Hazbin because S2 is the one coming out, and S2 is AMAZING, but holy s**t, S3 is like a dream come true creatively for me, so I CANNOT wait to let loose. Those of you who enjoy these shows will be so f**kin’ fed the next few years."

The creator further added that Episode 4 of the second season, 'It's a Deal,' also teases what's in store for season 3. The episode sees Alastor, the Radio Demon (Amir Talai), reveal he was a serial killer and made a deal with Rosie (Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer). The next season will be about how Rosie gains enough power to fulfill the promise to Alastor of becoming "the most powerful Sinner in Hell."

“The Rosie and Alastor deal is the first stepping stone in a much bigger story that involves so much, moving into season 3,” Medrano told Polygon in an interview. “Obviously, that is a perfect question: How is she that powerful? The answer could be many things, but the answer is in season 3. I'm very excited for people to see it. The challenge of any kind of deal with demons, or stories that have mysteries, is giving people just enough information to be like, Something's up here, and then revealing that as we go, and letting that be satisfying."

Medrano also shared her two cents on the episode that sees what the core cast of sinner demons looked like as humans. "The human versions of the characters carry so much weight," she said. "They range from looking really different from their demon form to looking very similar."

"With Pentious, the first one we see, there was a little bit of a debate internally between going with something that represents the character, versus going with something that's very time-period accurate. We leaned toward making something that just felt like it was him."

'Hazbin Hotel' has gone to become a massive hit, making season 3 another key piece of content to look forward to.