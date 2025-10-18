'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 receives major release update from Disney

The much-anticipated season 2 is slated to release March 4, 2026

'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 now has an official release date. Disney+ confirmed the Charlie Cox-starrer will release on March 4, 2026. The first season proved to be a smash hit and will now premiere exactly a year after its Season 1 debut. While it was speculated that a March release was on the cards, the official confirmation comes as welcome news for Matt Murdock fans.

Season 2 sees Daredevil and his allies take on Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk. 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 will comprise eight episodes and has already been renewed for Season 3. Per reports, Murdock will also be joined by Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones. Also returning are Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson.

Earlier, the show's executive producers weighed in on the season 2 storyline. I think what people care about are these two characters and the conflict that they're in, how deeply they hate each other, and how deeply they need each other," Wigutow said, according to ScreenRant. The official logline reads: "Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Mayor Wilson Fisk/Kingpin will find themselves on a collision course, as they both fight for the future of New York City."

In related news, the return of some of the 'Defenders' also saw fans speculate whether Peter Parker/Spider-Man would make a cameo, especially after Murdock's special appearance in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. Showrunner Dario Scardapane was asked the question by EW. "It's funny, though, because this is part of working in something as large as the MCU," Scardapane said. "We have our little corner that is Hell's Kitchen and is kind of downtown from Avengers Tower. We kind of stay in our neighborhood until somebody says, "Hey, what about...?!" When people on high or people on other shows or people in other movies are interested in our world, we'll get a like, "What do you think of...?" And I haven't gotten any of that on Spider-Man yet."

At the time of writing, what's expected is another bloody season and a gripping plot with Bernthal and Ritter's characters set to play key roles. Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger as Matt and his allies discovered that Fisk had ordered martial law in New York as he set up his own nation on the Red Hook docks. The final moments also saw The Punisher escaping from Fisk's makeshift prison. Expect some major twists coming in, in Season 2.