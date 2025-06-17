Love ‘The Voice’? Netflix gets a new singing show but with a juicy twist

What if ‘The Voice’ and ‘Love Is Blind’ had a baby? Well, Netflix’s latest reality TV show is exactly that

Reality show fans have something interesting to look forward to! Netflix is bringing a brand new format which combines the elements of ‘The Voice’ and the dating show ‘Love is Blind.’ The new show, titled Building the Band, will allow participants to form their band only on the basis of their voices. In this unique show format, each contestant will be placed in a separate audition booth and will have the liberty to pick people to join their band. It’s certainly like ‘The Voice’, but instead of judges, the contestants will select or reject each other. ‘Building the Band’ also has elements that resemble ‘Love is Blind’ as the final bands and members won’t be revealed until the very end.

Once the bands are revealed, their next task would be to build their onstage chemistry and overall performance to impress the judges. The reality show certainly has promise because of its unique format. Moreover, it will take the audience through the journey of these musicians who are in search of their dream band, and the anticipation will remain intact until the final verdict. Other details like the number of participants or the maximum strength of the band are yet to be revealed. However, it’s been over a year since the judging panel was announced.

The former Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger will serve as a mentor, and Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland will be a guest judge. Backstreet Boys alum AJ McLean will serve as the show’s host while former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne will appear as a guest judge. The late singer met an untimely death following a tragic accident in October last year. The late singer’s sudden death halted the show’s production for a while, and it is finally set to launch. ‘Building the Band’ will mark Payne’s second posthumous release after his first posthumous single, ‘Do No Wrong.’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Strip That Down’ singer’s family is in support of the streamer and his inclusion in it. “Liam Payne’s family reviewed the series and is supportive of his inclusion,” Netflix said in a statement, as reported by the outlet. The streamer dropped the show’s first teaser trailer, giving the audience a glimpse of what’s to come. However, it didn’t directly address Payne and indicate any adjustments made following his sudden passing. In the teaser, the participants were placed in separate booths to audition. Later, they must evaluate each voice to select people for their band.

The contestants ponder over each other’s musical compatibility, connection, chemistry, and much more without coming face-to-face. Speaking to Tudum, executive producer Cat Lawson described the show as a “brave and bold undertaking” for everyone involved. “We hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first,” she added. With appearances out of the equation, the musicians could create a “deeper connection” with their bandmates or not. “There are difficult decisions and heart-stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing,” Lawson teased. The show will be released on July 9, 2025, on Netflix.