'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer pits Varang vs Sullys in an epic battle

The final trailer of James Cameron's blockbuster sequel releasing December has dropped

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' promises to be an absolute humdinger. The final trailer of James Cameron's blockbuster sequel, slated for release this December, has been released. The third movie comes three years after the second instalment, 'Way of the Water'.

The clip opens with a shot of the new antagonist, Varang (Oona Chaplin), and later moves to Sigourney Weaver's Kiri telling an elder Na'vi that there is a secret kept from her. The trailer also sees Varang working with Na'vi Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) while Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) fends back. Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) has an emotional message for her children if she and Jake don't make it back. The action-packed scene hints at an all-out battle and teases a riveting film in the offing.

The trailer and full clip also hint at how 'Avatar: Fire and Ash's story makes it a Sullys and the Ash People take on each other. Other than the Na'vi version of Quaritch in 'The Way of Water', the franchise's main villains have always been human. However, the new feature flips the script.

Earlier, Cameron had a message for the franchise faithful about how some elements from the second movie. "You’ve got the primary couple, Jake and Neytiri. Obviously, at the end of “The Way of Water” — three years in, I don’t think we have to worry about spoilers — their eldest son dies," he told Variety.

"In the typical universe of superheroes and so on, grief is not really dealt with, because it impedes all the cool stuff you want to see. But I thought, Nah, I want to be very authentic about these people emotionally. I want them to be real. I want to inform and put pressure on their relationship. Because in the real world, when parents lose a child — I’m a parent of five."

He further added, "Sam has three. Zoe has three sons. You know, it’s the inconceivable thing for all of us that we all fear. What would that do? In the real world, it tears marriages apart. There’s blame, there’s grief that gets in the way, and a lot of marriages don’t survive that. So we got the ultimate love story, kind of Romeo and Juliet, you know, Smith and Pocahontas on another planet. And then it gets challenged. Are they going to survive as a relationship?"

The official synopsis reads, "With 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family."

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' releases December 19, 2025.