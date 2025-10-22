‘Wind River: The Next Chapter’ star drops major update on Taylor Sheridan’s sequel: ‘It’s about to come…’

The long-awaited sequel to Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Wind River’ digs deeper into the struggles of Indigenous communities, with a darker edge

After years of uncertainty and silence, the long-delayed sequel to ‘Wind River’ has finally resurfaced. And this time, the winds are shifting in a new direction. ‘Wind River: The Next Chapter’ continues the story born out of Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 neo-Western, though with a new creative team, a fresh mystery, and a renewed focus on the realities faced by Indigenous communities across America. The original ‘Wind River’ was led by Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Set against the desolate beauty of Wyoming’s snow-covered reservation, it followed a wildlife tracker and an FBI agent investigating the murder of a young Indigenous woman.

Beyond its suspense, the film’s true power lay in its unflinching spotlight on the violence inflicted upon Indigenous women. Now, eight years later, ‘Wind River: The Next Chapter’ is ready to revisit that haunting world, but through a new lens. While Renner and Olsen’s characters do not return in the sequel, Gil Birmingham reprises his role as Martin Hanson. The supporting cast includes Scott Eastwood, Jason Clarke, Chaske Spencer, and Alan Ruck. Production quietly wrapped in 2023, but the sequel has since remained under wraps until recently.

Speaking with ScreenRant, actor Clarke revealed that the movie is “about to come out soon.” While no official date or streaming partner has been announced, the confirmation suggests the project is finally nearing its long-awaited debut. In another recent interview with ScreenRant’s Joe Deckelmeier, Eastwood shed light on what audiences can expect from the sequel’s tone and themes. “It’s cool. It’s exciting. It’s definitely in the same vein as the first, but it expands the world,” Eastwood said. “It dives a little deeper into what’s going on on these reservations.”

His remarks hint at a film that doesn’t just revisit the bleak landscapes of Wyoming; it delves even further into the sociopolitical struggles and systemic injustices that shape life on Indigenous lands. Moreover, a key difference this time is behind the camera. Sheridan, who wrote and directed the first film, is not involved with the sequel. Instead, directing duties have gone to Kari Skogland, as reported by Variety. She’s known for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and Marvel’s ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.’ Birmingham, one of the few returning cast members, previously described the new film as “more of a thriller” than its predecessor.

His comment, paired with Eastwood’s tease about a darker and more expansive story, paints a picture of a movie that stands on its own rather than functioning as a conventional continuation. If Eastwood and Clarke’s hints are anything to go by, fans won’t have to wait much longer before stepping back into that icy, unforgiving wilderness. There, justice is never simple, and every secret buried beneath the snow comes with a cost.