‘Ocean's 14’ gets major update as Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts set to return to heist franchise

George Clooney shared massive news on the much-awaited heist drama

'Ocean's 14' has a massive update, and it came from George Clooney. The star of the hit ensemble heist drama confirmed the movie will hit production floors in 2026, and some of the cast members of the original franchise were set to return. Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle are expected to reprise their roles, with the veteran star also teasing a "great script".

Speaking to E! News, "We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros. and we’re trying to set up,” Clooney confirmed. "It’s just scheduling, so it’s just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting." In the same, he also added that some of the marquee names were set to return. "Yeah, Brad [Pitt], Matt [Damon] and Don [Cheadle], and Julia [Roberts]. I had dinner last night with Julia. They’re all still really dear friends. And so, the chance to work together would be fun."

The original trilogy was directed by Steven Soderbergh. 'Ocean's 11' went on to become a blockbuster, raking in over $450 million. The franchise continued with 'Ocean's 12' and 'Ocean's 13' in 2004 and 2007 — both making $362 million and $311 million respectively. In 2018, a spinoff, 'Ocean's 8' starring Sandra Bullock, was released and made $297 million. It starred Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Cate Blanchett.

In 2023, Clooney had a cryptic response when discussing 'Ocean's' future. Per Uproxx, he revealed there was a solid script. When asked if it was for 14, "Well… I don’t want to call it that… I mean, the idea is kind of like 'Going in Style,'" he added. According to reports, an 'Ocean's' prequel is reportedly in the works with 'Barbie' star Margot Robbie in the lead and serving as producer. Ryan Gosling is expected to star as well.

Earlier, Variety announced 'Bullet Train' director David Leitch was tapped to helm 'Ocean's 14'. His previous commerical hits include 'John Wick' starring Keanu Reeves, Ryan Reynolds-starrer, 'Deadpool', and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) with Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, and Idris Elba in lead roles.

While a tentative production update is now confirmed, 'Ocean's 14' can be expected to release sometime in 2027. With Clooney estimating production to take a major chunk of next year, it will be a wait before the movie hits theatres.