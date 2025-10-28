Netflix drops major 'One Piece' Season 2 release date announcement

Netflix dropped a new poster with the release date and was subtitled, 'Into the Grand Line'

Netflix officially confirmed the release date of 'One Piece' Season 2. The live-action adaptation of the Japanese Manga series premiered in 2023 on the streamer, and the new season sees the start of Luffy and his crew embark on a journey into the Grand Line. Season 2 will reportedly adapt a few arcs from the Alabasta Saga. Earlier, Netflix also dropped a new poster for season 2 with the release date confirmed for March 10, 2026. The poster was also subtitled, 'Into the Grand Line'.

ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE



Setting sail March 10, 2026. pic.twitter.com/BtRhtY5ysj — Netflix (@netflix) October 28, 2025

'One Piece' returns after two-and-a-half years, and promises to justify the lengthy wait as the Straw Hats continue their journey to find One Piece. In the latest, they will be confronted by the nefarious Baroque Works. Season 1 ended with Luffy and his crew nearing the end of their journey to the Grand Line. However, their final stop at Loguetown Island sets the tone for their next grand adventure. Per multiple reports, the new installment also features key characters, Tashigi and Smoker, both of whom are important for the upcoming chapter.

The official logline reads, "Into the Grand Line will unleash 'fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet,” according to the official synopsis. “Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."

The show's Co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer Joe Tracz teased Season 2, per Tudum. "Drum Kingdom is a winter island. It’s our medieval Winterfell Game of Thrones location, where you have this haunted-seeming castle at the top of a snowy mountain inhabited by someone the villagers say is a witch.

"At the end of the first season, our characters made this pledge around a barrel to achieve their dreams, and in Season 2, we put those dreams to the test. Every island we visit in the Grand Line is going to challenge one of the Straw Hats uniquely, and they’re going to learn that, to fulfill their dreams, they have to rely on each other."

In related news, Netflix has also greenlit 'One Piece' Season 3 with the upcoming saga ending with the Drum Island storyline. Production for Season 3 will go on floors in November. All episodes of 'One Piece' Season 1 are available for streaming on Netflix.