Will 'High Potential' Season 2 air Episode 8 tonight? Here's when Kaitlin Olson's hit crime drama returns

ABC's breakout procedural pauses after a record-breaking run, but Morgan Gillory's next big case isn’t too far away

ABC's 'High Potential' has quickly become one of the network's biggest success stories in years, but fans will have to wait a bit before the next episode drops. The Kaitlin Olson–led crime dramedy has officially gone on its midseason hiatus following the release of its seventh episode of season two. The hit series follows Morgan Gillory (Olson), a brilliant but unconventional single mom. She works as a cleaning woman for the Los Angeles Police Department, until her knack for solving puzzles and a high IQ land her an unexpected role assisting detectives in cracking some of the city's toughest murder cases.

After premiering in September 2024, 'High Potential' quickly became a breakout hit for ABC. It wrapped its first season as the network's most-watched freshman series in seven years, a milestone not reached since 'The Good Doctor' debuted back in 2017. The show's sophomore run, which kicked off in September 2025, continued that momentum with even stronger ratings. By late October, ABC confirmed that 'High Potential' had become television's No. 1 entertainment series of the season over a one-week viewing period. It drew an impressive 7.62 million total viewers, as reported by PEOPLE.

Despite its soaring popularity, the show is taking a brief break from its regular Tuesday-night slot. There will be no new episode airing tonight, November 12, as 'High Potential' pauses for its midseason break. The good news? The series will return early next year with plenty more mysteries for Morgan and her LAPD team to unravel. Season 2, Episode 8 of 'High Potential' is set to air on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 10 pm ET on ABC. The following day, the episode will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+, according to Decider.

The winter premiere will also coincide with the return of two other fan-favorite dramas, 'Will Trent' (Season 4) and 'The Rookie' (Season 8), marking a major night of TV for ABC. Season two will run for a total of 18 episodes, meaning fans still have 11 new episodes to look forward to once the show resumes in January. Until then, viewers can catch up on all of 'High Potential's' existing episodes, including the entire first season and the first seven episodes of season two, now streaming on Hulu. The brief hiatus gives fans a chance to revisit the show's standout cases and the growing bond between Morgan and her skeptical yet supportive LAPD colleagues.

With its mix of sharp humor, emotional depth, and twist-filled investigations, 'High Potential' has proven itself more than just another procedural. It's a character-driven hit that keeps viewers coming back for more. So while the wait until January may feel long, rest assured: Morgan Gillory's next case is already on the horizon, and judging by the season's momentum so far, it promises to be one worth solving.