'Mayfair Witches' Season 3 sets release date as Rowan finds herself trapped in Salem

Rowan faces a new coven, family conflicts and a romance with a secret in 'Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven.'

Rowan Fielding is getting more power, but apparently no better luck with her family. 'Mayfair Witches' is sending Alexandra Daddario’s character to Salem for Season 3, where escaping becomes part of her story. The new chapter has a new name, 'Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven.' And Daddario’s warning from New York Comic Con leaves little room for a peaceful family reunion: “Things only get worse.”

The season premieres December 30, 2026, on AMC and AMC+. AMC announced the date alongside a teaser at its New York Comic Con panel. The footage introduces the Salem setting and the coven Rowan encounters there. After taking the story through New Orleans and Scotland, the series now places her in a town she cannot freely leave.

Rowan becomes more commanding while trapped in Salem and searching for a way out. Showrunner Esta Spalding explained the approach, “I guess we felt like we wanted to see her much more badass than she’d ever been before,” she said at New York Comic Con. The season also expands the show’s witch mythology and introduces other families. Its fictional history imagines witches living in Salem who were unhappy about the events of 1693, while acknowledging that the people accused during the witch trials were innocent.

Among Rowan’s new connections is Jessica, a Salem witch played by Eliza Scanlen. She befriends Rowan and is an original creation for the series, rather than a direct adaptation of one character from Anne Rice’s novels. At the panel, Scanlen explained, “She’s an original character that is clearly inspired by several characters, the parts of other characters in the book.” Jessica’s relationship with her mother, Katherine Mayfair, also informs her story. Spalding revealed that Jessica even incorporates a protective helmet into her witch hat.

Betsy Brandt plays Katherine, joining a cast that also adds Michiel Huisman and James Frain. Returning performers include Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa and Alyssa Jirrels, alongside Daddario. Hamlin’s Cortland faces a continuation of the possession storyline, with Julien Mayfair, played by Ted Levine, taking control of his body. Meanwhile, Chirisa’s Ciprien Grieve leads the New Orleans Talamasca house before becoming involved in Salem’s mysteries.

A still from ‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 3 teaser (Image Source: YouTube | @amc+)

Rowan’s move also brings a romantic connection with Huisman’s Michael Summers. Daddario discussed Rowan’s love life at the same panel. “Well, Rowan is always looking for a new hot guy, and she found this hot guy!” she said. Her enthusiasm came with a qualification: “he has a secret, unfortunately.”

Adapted from Rice’s 'Lives of the Mayfair Witches' trilogy, the series remains part of AMC’s Anne Rice Immortal Universe. Thomas Schnauz joins Spalding as co-showrunner for Season 3. The panel also revealed that a remixed track from Lestat’s rock-star era will feature in an episode. That connection to 'The Vampire Lestat' accompanies Rowan’s next chapter, with her family’s troubles continuing into Salem.