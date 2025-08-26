Two Hollywood icons, one violent family feud — Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’ trailer just dropped and it’s intense

‘Black Rabbit’ brings Jude Law and Jason Bateman together for a dark, gritty crime saga — here's when the Netflix show drops

With powerhouse duo Jude Law and Jason Bateman as leads, Netflix’s limited series Black Rabbit is set to premiere on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Set in the gritty underworld of New York’s nightlife, the series stars Law and Bateman as estranged brothers. Bateman will also direct select episodes, and judging by the trailer, the tension is sky-high, making the wait for its debut feel even longer.

Jason Bateman accepts the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series award for 'Ozark' onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

Released on Wednesday, August 20, the 2-minute-2-second trailer sets a dark, violent tone as brothers Jake (Jude Law) and Vince Friedken (Jason Bateman) navigate the dangerous New York mafia. The trailer showcases Vince struggling with his debt issues, whereas Jake's New York hotspot, Black Rabbit, is facing a financial collapse threat. It all unfolds with Vince's long-awaited return to Jake, as the brothers face a massive loan that could cost them everything. The trailer shows armed takeovers, arson, masked heists, standoffs, confrontations, and car chases, showing the dangerous path ahead, as per OTTplay.

At the start of the trailer, Jake is seen confronting Vince about his troubles, asking, "What do you think happens when you don't pay back a loan for three years?" Vince admits he has a "big number" in debt, per The Hollywood Reporter. However, Jake isn't without problems himself, as he struggles financially to maintain his business’s success. The cast of 'Black Rabbit' features Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Troy Kotsur, Abbey Lee, Chris Coy, Dagmara Dominczyk, Odessa Young, and Robin De Jesus, along with Amir Malaklou, Don Harvey, Forrest Weber, Francis Benhamou, Gus Birney, John Ales, and Steve Witting in supporting roles.

The creative brainchild of Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, the series is produced by Law and Bateman, along with Youngblood Pictures, Aggregate Films, and Riff Raff Entertainment backing the project, as per Cinema Express. Notably, Bateman is all set to reunite with his 'Ozark' co-star Laura Linney, who will also direct some episodes of the show. The 8-episode limited series will be available to binge in full, with directing duties split among four filmmakers, with Bateman directing episodes 1–2, Linney headlining episodes 3–4, Ben Semanoff leading episodes 5–6, and Justin Kurzel taking charge of episodes 7–8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Bateman was instantly drawn to the complex sibling dynamics of 'Black Rabbit,' as he revealed, "This two-hander where there's conflict built into the relationship with an undeniable bond is what captured me. Not to mention the fact that it's Jude Law who's playing my brother. I'm an enormous fan of his: his career, the choices he's made, and the people he's chosen to work with both in front of and behind the camera," as per Tadum by Netflix. Before filming, Bateman and Law had to decide which brother each would portray. Bateman recalls, "When Jude and I were first talking about our roles, there wasn't a decision yet about who was going to play which part. We both agreed that I usually play the character that he's playing, the one who doesn't make bad decisions all the time. Wouldn't it be interesting if I didn't play that character this time?"