‘1000-lb Sisters’ Amy Slaton is hosting a fan event — but just don’t expect a free photo op (yep, really)

Amy Slaton recently shared a social media update regarding her next meet and greet that had fans divided.

Amy Slaton from '1000-lb Sisters' recently shared a social media post igniting a debate online. While some of her fans were in favor of her, several called the details in her post “gross.” The reality star updated her followers on Instagram about an upcoming meet and greet event. According to Tyla, Amy, 37, who rose to fame along with her sister Tammy Slaton, 38, will be meeting her fans in an event which is set to be held on September 13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

At first glance, the post seemed to be a normal update with the details of the event. Amy shared that she will be meeting her fans while also showcasing some of her original artwork. She also informed her 698k followers that her artwork would be up for sale if the attendees wish to purchase any. The post was captioned, "Wanna meet me in person???" In this infographic, Amy also uploaded a colorful picture that dubbed her a “social media influencer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

In the photos, Amy is seen posing in front of the Blanchards Gracious Acres sign, with event details including the venue address, timing, and more. But what really caught fans off guard was the note that the '1000-lb Sisters' star would be charging $20 for a selfie and $30 for an autograph. While some followers voiced their support in the comments, many criticized the move, calling it disappointing and out of touch. A fan commented, "This is disappointing, I remember watching you and Tammy have your first meet and greet and it was about the fans and you guys cared about your impact on people,” further adding, "Charging 20$ for a selfie and 30$ for an autograph is gross behaviour. What ever happened to being humble and gracious."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Another comment from a follower read, "Charging 20$ for a selfie and 30$ for an autograph is gross behaviour. What ever happened to being humble and gracious." A stunned fan asked, “You charge for your autograph?” However, several fans were seen pouring their love for her, inviting her to their cities, with comments such as “Please come to California,” and “Please come to NYC!! Or anywhere close!! I would love to see you and the whole family!!” Meanwhile, a die-hard wrote, "This would truly be the coolest thing ever to meet you. I've watched your show since it came on!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Slamming the ones calling out Amy for charging her fans, several users mentioned that the '1000‑Lb Sisters' star would also be selling art. Another such comment read, "Why wouldn't she charge? She's a celebrity and is taking her time, energy and brand for fans to see. Would you ask other celebrities this question? You obviously follow her bc you saw her on TV bc she is famous. You f** trolls are so ignorant." A fan even stood by Amy's side, explaining, "Why is it ridiculous? People pay, clearly it's not ridiculous. Gotta pay bills somehow. You jealous?"