‘1000‑Lb Sisters’ star Amy Slaton’s surprise engagement raises eyebrows — and no, it's not just the timeline

Amy Slaton's new romance with Brian Lovvorn only after 5 months of dating has fans seriously concerned

'1000‑Lb Sisters,' TLC's hit reality show, chronicles the lives of sisters Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton through weight loss challenges to personal ups and downs. In season 7, things have taken a drastic turn when, in the May 13 episode, Amy announced her engagement to boyfriend Brian Lovvorn only after 5 months of dating, as reported by People. Amy is a mother of two children (Gage Deon, 4, and Glen Allen,2) with her ex-husband Michael Halterman, whom she divorced in 2023.

Amid her struggle of battling with depression and Bipolar disorder, fans felt she could barely care for herself, let alone her children, so the news of her engagement came as a hard pill to swallow. Lovvorn proposed to Amy in a haunted house on Halloween in Kentucky. Amy shared the experience with the aforementioned outlet. "He said something about, 'My love for you is crazy, it's scary how compatible we are," she said before adding, "Just like how our matching tattoos say, 'Scary love.'"

Though the couple appears head over heels for each other, fans aren’t buying it; many are questioning Lovvorn's motive behind the romance. On a Reddit thread titled, 'Why does everyone hate Brian?' a long-time viewer of the show wrote, "Him rushing to get a mother with her children to move in with him is setting off huge alarm bells for me." Echoing the sentiment, another viewer of the show said, "Brian also acts like he’s “on” something or he’s a little “off”. She definitely shouldn’t be so trusting of all these men around her kids. Kids grow up, and they will see the show and remember everything. A lot of questions will be asked by her 2 sons, and she will have to give them answers."

One netizen even went on to say that, "His vibes, he screams, 'I should be on the next episode of To Catch a Predator' to me." Meanwhile, another Reddit user summed it up all too well. "Everything about him screams drug addict & predator. I don’t typically jump to conclusions about people I don’t personally know, but he has been wayyy too excited to get the boys moved into the same house as him." He further explained, "He had a wife and a normal-looking family/life, and suddenly he’s now attracted to Amy of all people? Not trying to be mean, but we all know Amy’s hygiene has been awful lately, and she doesn’t take care of herself. It all feels weird and rushed."

The doubts got more intense when, during an episode of season 7, in September 2024, the duo were arrested at a Tennessee wildlife park for illegal possession of marijuana, though they avoided jail time with a $1,000 fine, as reported by Screen Rant. Per the outlet, Lovvorn faced even more backlash when Amy shared the fact that Brian wanted her to have her tubes tied so that she could have his baby. Despite the skepticism surrounding their relationship, both Amy and Brian remain optimistic about their life together. According to the latest episodes, the two are hunting a perfect place that signifies their "spooky union" and expressed their interest in getting married in an asylum.