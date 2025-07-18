'1000-Lb Sister' star Amy Slaton slammed over bizarre 'new baby' reveal: ‘It's hard to...'

Amy Slaton was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression, and acute stress post the divorce from Michael Halterman in 2023.

'1000-Lb Sisters' season 7 has taken the reality TV world by storm, as Amy Slaton’s life takes a dramatic turn following diagnoses of bipolar disorder, depression, and acute stress linked to her divorce, according to Screen Rant. Amy, who shares two sons (Gage and Glenn) with ex-husband Michael Halterman, recently sparked concern with a June Instagram video titled “new baby.” In the video, Slaton is seen driving with her boyfriend, Brian Lovvorn. Amy showed her "new baby," showing a boxed-up snake on the camera, and said, "This is the only baby you gonna get."

She also revealed that after Lovvorn’s proposal, the two can’t wait to get married. While Amy appeared happy, it wasn’t what she said but how she looked that stole the spotlight. Fans quickly flooded the comments, expressing frustration with Amy’s appearance. One Instagram user said, "Someone help these children. For the love of God, take a bath!!" While another Instagram user couldn't help but write, "Girl, brush your teeth, wash your face, and clean those nails !"

Reddit users echoed similar concerns on a thread titled, 'It’s hard to feel empathy for Amy when basic hygiene is constantly ignored,' with a picture of Amy drinking a beverage from a large cup and with a post underneath, "Seeing her sipping from a 32 oz cup with nails that dirty? It’s not just a one-time thing—it’s a pattern. Basic hygiene matters, especially when you’re caring for young kids. I get that life is overwhelming, but come on… at what point do we stop making excuses and start expecting better for her and her children?"

A netizen looked deeper than what meets the eye and wrote, "To me it seems like she didn’t want to be a mom; she wanted to have a baby. And those are two very different things." Citing concerns about addiction, one Reddit user wrote, "She doesn't care about her kids. If she did, she wouldn't be getting high around them. If she did, she'd be more concerned about their well-being than her pleasure."

Another Reddit user chimed in with a comparable experience that reinforced her indifferent attitude, "It’s hard to feel for her after watching the first season and after surgery, eating a bite of chicken, honey bun, and burrito, and that’s the first week post surgery!" Amy stated during Season 7 that she plans to focus on her mental health and weight loss in 2025. Still, fans remain unconvinced she can care for herself amid her legal and emotional struggles.