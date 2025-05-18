'The Masked Singer' twist left Rita Ora floored — but Lucky Duck's reason was surprisingly sweet

"Are you kidding me?" said a stunned Rita Ora as the identity of Lucky Duck was revealed

Fox's 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 recently wrapped up with Pearl crowned as the winner. The show kept viewers at the edge until the very end, when it was revealed that the voice behind the extravagant Pearl costume was none other than country singer and songwriter Gretchen Wilson. Not only that, with the perfect mix of drama and entertainment, Season 13 made major headlines, especially when Lucky Duck appeared. While many thought the contestant joined the show to win the title, Lucky Duck had an ulterior motive, which had a surprising Rita Ora connection.

In a dramatic twist that unfolded during 'The Masked Singer' semi-finals, the wildcard contestant Lucky Duck was revealed to be none other than the Oscar-winning director and husband of Judge Ora, Taika Waititi. Ora's reaction to the revelation was one of complete shock and disbelief as she exclaimed, "Are you kidding me?!" before adding, "I hate you!" as Waititi removed his mask, the Pardae reports. Ora then went on to tease Waititi, suggesting that his participation was a "dream come true" for him, as he had always wanted to be a pop star.

Waititi responded humorously, saying, "This is as close as I'm getting," acknowledging the playful nature of his appearance on the show. When host Nick Cannon asked how Waititi had managed to keep his identity a secret from his wife, he revealed a heartwarming reason for his decision to join the competition. "The main reason I wanted to do this is because it’s the only way I was going to see my wife, because you guys got her working so hard I never see her," Waititi said. He also quipped that keeping it a secret was easy since Ora was always on set. Waititi further explained that his kids were huge fans of 'The Masked Singer.' Ora, visibly moved by his gesture, responded, "So this is awesome."

Talking about The Masked Singer's next season, it was revealed at the end of the season finale that the show is officially taking a break for the remainder of 2025, as per TV Line. Notably, this has to be the first time since its 2019 debut that it will not air a fall season, as the next installment is now slated to premiere in early 2026. A Fox spokesperson explained the reasoning in a statement, saying, "This juggernaut will return next year for Season 14 as it takes midseason by storm with a spectacular, supercharged new season."

He further added, "Debuting the new season in January is a strategic move to give ample runway for America's favorite guessing game and allow us to creatively look at enhancing the show with the biggest names at the center of it." Notably, since Season 2, 'The Masked Singer' has consistently produced two seasons per year, one in the fall and one in the spring, making it one of the few reality shows still doing so, alongside 'Survivor' and 'The Voice.'