The crowd went wild when Paparazzo was unmasked — and fans of '90s TV knew him instantly

Paparazzo performs ‘I’m Pretty,’ Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg connected the dots.

'The Masked Singer' is going strong as a reality show, with the 13th season of the show nearing its end. Some of the most famous celebrities unmasked on season 13 were Taika Waititi, Method Man, and Oscar De La Hoya. The show finally led to the round known as Lucky 6, with only six masked singers remaining. However, there was a twist. Each singer got a 'colossal clue' about their identity in a literal suitcase. During this episode, Paparazzo was one such singer who had a hilarious reveal.

As Paparazzo finished his performance of 'I'm Pretty' by TLC and the suitcase was opened, a picture of an iguana with 'Reptile Zoo' written on it was revealed. To this Paparazzo stated in his distorted voice, "I have a reptile zoo right in my backyard. If you don't believe me, ask my famous family." With everything in place, the judges made their guesses. Ben Jeong, ever ready with his wild answers, chose Ben Savage; Rita Ora chose Jason Ritter; Robin Thicke chose Frankie Muniz; and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg chose Matthew Lawrence.

That said, the right answer was revealed to be Matthew Lawrence himself from 'Boy Meets World' and 'Mrs. Doubtfire.' That said, as it was revealed that the celebrity behind the mask is Matthew Lawrence, everything fell into place as it became clear that the "song choice was a connection to his current girlfriend of over two years, Rozonda Thomas, a.k.a. Chilli from TLC," as revealed in a report by E News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brotherly Love Podcast (@officialbrotherlylovepod)

Lawrence then stated why he wanted to be a part of 'The Masked Singer.' "I did this ‘cause it’s kind of a fear of mine, to be honest with you, the chance to sing and have that veil—that was a big thing for me." Lawrence's brother, Joey Lawrence, has been a part of the show as well, as he was the Walrus in season eight. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, when asked if his brother knew, Lawrence replied, "Yeah, he knows. He was like, Man, I can't believe you got to go on and sing more than I did!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Masked Singer (@maskedsingerfox)

The interviewer then added how a big part of the identity reveal was Danielle Fishel coming on stage, which served as a huge clue since Fishel was Lawrence's co-actor in 'Boy Meets World.' Hilariously enough, the 90s star had no idea about this. "And I didn't know, by the way; I just found this out. I've got to call her after these interviews now. Crazy." Lawrence then went on to reveal a bit about the show as he added, "No, I got to call her immediately. I've had zero — guys, they lock you down on this show, let me tell you. You don't have any idea what's going on. So yeah, I can't wait, actually. Good reason to reach out, say hello."