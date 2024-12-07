'Family Guy' star and 'AGT' Season 16 comedian Kabir Singh dies at 39

Kabir Singh died on Wednesday, December 4

The comedian Kabir "Kabeezy" Singh, who was a semifinalist on 'America's Got Talent', passed away at the age of 39. Kabir's fiancée informed PEOPLE that he passed away on Wednesday, December 4. Although the comedian's cause of death has not yet been made public, insiders tell TMZ that he suffered from health problems.

Authorities assume he died of natural causes, according to the publication, but an investigation is still underway and a toxicology report is on the horizon. Kabir, who was originally from Fremont, California, was said to have been in San Francisco when he passed away.

'AGT' Season 16 comedian Kabir Singh dies at 39 (Instagram/@kabeezycomic)

'AGT' alum Kabir Singh paid homage by fellow comedians

Fans of Kabir and other well-known people expressed their sorrow at his passing on various social media sites. Among them was comedian Lukas Dulins Seely, who reminisced about his prior interactions with Kabir during a Yellowstone Club performance in a Facebook post with several pictures.

In the meantime, Kabir's close friend Jeremy Curry announced on Facebook that his burial is set for next week, on December 14, in Hayward, California.

Kabir Singh appeared in 'Family Guy' before 'AGT' gig

In the years since his participation in 'AGT', Kabir has persisted in his stand-up profession. He gave performances on a number of occasions, and according to his Instagram account, he appeared in the well-known cartoon sitcom 'Family Guy'.

As previously stated, Kabir took part in the 16th season of 'AGT', which debuted in 2021. Before he made it to the final, he was eliminated. However, around five years prior to his appearance on the NBC show, he was highlighted in an episode of 'Family Guy'.

'AGT' Season 16 comedian Kabir Singh appeared in 'Family Guy' (Instagram/@kabeezycomic)

Kabir Singh made an expansive career post 'AGT'

Over the years, Kabir has included the concept of multicultural society in his stand-up shows, as he was born into an Indian-American household. He grew up in Fremont, California, and started pursuing his love of humor in college, according to his obituary on Merradon.

Among the other projects that Kabir has been credited with was Comedy Central's 'Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution'. He appeared in series like 'StaannDUP!' and 'Reza Rifts', according to his IMDb biography.

After he moved to Los Angeles, Kabir turned to comedy full-time. He used a combination of cultural criticism, stories, and observational humor to make people laugh during his shows at venues like Hollywood Improv. He performed in events such as 'Just For Laughs', according to his obituary.

In the midst of all of this, he gradually broadened his career on various platforms and even collaborated with comedians. With almost 10,000 followers, Kabir was also active on Instagram, sharing content about forthcoming performances in various locations.

On November 3, he gave his final performance at the Deaf Puppies Comedy Club.