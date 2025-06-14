A look at 10 worst ‘Masked Singer’ contestants — one reveal was so controversial a judge walked off set

From Rudy Giuliani to Logan Paul, these celebs should've never made it to ‘The Masked Singer’

Since its debut in 2019, 'The Masked Singer' has consistently captured audiences with its over-the-top mystery, jaw-dropping reveals, and stunning costumes. From unexpected celebrity unmaskings to voices that kept fans guessing, the show has delivered plenty of memorable moments. But while the show has had its fair share of standout performances, not every act has hit the mark. Some were meant to be funny, others just missed the note entirely—literally. Whether due to off-key vocals, awkward choreography, or just plain bizarre choices, these are the 10 worst performances in The Masked Singer's history.

Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo has always been the one with a voice that can be recognized by anyone. The action movie star entered the reality-singing competition in its Season 11, dressed as a Raccoon. While the 'Machete' actor kicked off his run with a performance of 'Wild Thing', it quickly became clear that singing wasn’t exactly his strong suit. His vocal chops left the audience questioning how long he’d last on the show, though the judges seemed to enjoy it nonetheless. Despite being eliminated early, it’s worth noting that he actually owns a record label, as per Variety.

Wendy Willaims

As entertaining as it may be, Wendy Williams was dressed as lips on the show, entering the competition in its season 4. While she couldn't sing as well as her fellow contestants could, she still made everyone laugh on stage. However, with Williams too having a distinctive voice, she was instantly recognized by two judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger. During her revelation, host Nick Cannon stated to her, “Wendy, you keep a great secret because I just talked to you days ago!”

Antonio Brown

Taking the stage as Hippo, Antonio Brown was not too bad as a singer for the competition. However, a few viewers were not so happy. The NFL Wide Receiver had performed Bobby Brown’s ‘My Prerogative.’ before his revelation gave everyone a big shock, the judges thought the identity behind the mask would be of either Odell Beckham or Allen Iverson. During his performance, Jenny McCarthy was heard stating, “There’s something attractive about the hippo,” however, she still could not guess the identity.

Mickey Rourke

Being one of the most loved movie stars, Mickey Rourke entered ‘The Masked Singer’ dressed as a Gremlin in season 4. His performance is one to be remembered, as the actor had broken the one rule of the show, not to remove the mask before the revelation. However, Rourke, feeling overheated, took matters into his own hands and removed his mask—eliminating himself before the judges even had a chance to weigh in.

Dog the County hunter

The celebrity behind the Armadillo costume in 'The Masked Singer' Season 7 was none other than Duane Chapman. Originally slated to appear earlier in the season, Chapman’s participation was delayed indefinitely due to past legal issues. For the unversed, he represented Team Good during the Group B finals. Interestingly, while Chapman was enthusiastic about joining the show, he was reportedly stunned to learn that singing was required. “I don't even sing in the shower,” he confessed to host Nick Cannon, according to Gold Derby.

Logan Paul

Coming to the controversial names, let's be honest, it has to be Logan Paul who joined the show in its season 5, dressed as Grandpa Monster. Seriously, what was he thinking? At the time of his 'Masked Singer' stint, Paul faced backlash because of a video filmed in Japan. For the unversed, on December 31, 2017, Paul uploaded a vlog to his YouTube channel showing the recently deceased corpse of a man who had died by hanging himself in Aokigahara at the base of Mount Fuji in Japan, known as the "suicide forest" due to its infamy as a suicide site, as per NBC. However, while Paul was eliminated after his performance of Joan Jett's ‘Bad Reputation’, his revelation was not so shocking, neither for fans nor the judges, as his clue involved a reference to his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Teyana Taylor

You might be shocked to see Teyana Taylor on the list, considering she won Season 7. But dressed as Firefly, Taylor faced significant backlash from fans, who criticized her for what they perceived as diva-like, bratty behavior, ultimately leading to her being labeled one of the show's most controversial winners. For her final performance, Taylor delivered a stunning performance of ‘Bad Girl’ by Usher. However, despite her undeniable talent, many 'Masked Singer' fans felt she didn’t quite understand the premise of the show. While her time on the series remains memorable, it’s remembered more for the wrong reasons.

Sarah Palin

Well, politics met entertainment when Sarah Palin appeared on the show in Season 3 dressed as a bear. Many fans began to question the purpose of the show, which is to spread positivity and laughter, feeling that it had lost its way. Moreover, Palin's presence on the show divided Americans, following her stance on a lot of issues that were faced by the nation back then. As for Palin, her stint on the show was a “walking middle finger to the haters.”

Honey Boo Boo & Mama June

'Mama June' stars Honey Boo Boo and Mama June (real names Alana Thompson and June Shannon), joined the competition in season 6 as the wildcard contestants, performing in a beach ball costume. Despite their television fame, they didn’t replicate their previous success on the show and were eliminated immediately after their rendition of Miley Cyrus’s 'Party in the USA'. Following the unmasking, Honey Boo Boo told Cannon, “We had to move the mouth and make sure we didn’t roll off the stage. It was a lot!” It was revealed that Honey Boo Boo was the one singing inside the two-faced beach ball costume.

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani's appearance on 'The Masked Singer' was an unexpected choice, and many felt he shouldn't have participated in the first place. His public image had already been tarnished before Season 7 aired. When his identity was revealed, Judge Ken Jeong had a visibly upset reaction, even walking off set. This response stemmed largely from Giuliani’s political stance. As BBC columnist Daniel D'Addario put it, "Treating Giuliani as a plaything for our culture, albeit one who has made some controversial choices, is not a matter of policy disagreement, or of being a bit too grave about the lighter side of the news."