‘The Traitors’ Season 4 cast leak teases wild reality TV lineup — and one name is shaking up ‘DWTS’ fans

‘The Traitors’ Season 4 might welcome a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ alum along with several other stars from reality shows.

As 'The Traitors' moves ahead with season 4, it may be bringing in some big names. One standout possibility is Mark Ballas, a former 'Dancing with the Stars' champ who’s reportedly part of the upcoming cast. A leaked list circulating online hints at Ballas' potential involvement. The leak, shared on X on June 12 by @Realitytv_fan, an account known for accurate reality TV scoops, quickly gained traction among fans.

This won't be the first time a former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro joined ‘The Traitors.’ In season 2, Maksim Chmerkovskiy competed alongside Marcus Jordan, Larsa Pippen, and others. Olympian and ‘DWTS’ star Johnny Weir is also expected to join the cast. The two dancers will be joined by ‘Real Housewives’ alum Lisa Rinna, as per the list. Other ‘The Traitors’ Season 4 rumored cast members include Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL players Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, as well as Colton Underwood, a former ‘The Bachelor’ contestant. Also expected are ‘Survivor’ stars Rob Cesternino and Yam Yam Arocho, ‘Amazing Race’ alum Natalie Anderson, and ‘Big Brother’ alums Ian Terry, Tiffany Mitchell, and more.

Ballas had competed on Season 5, Season 6, as well as Season 31 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ While taking the stage with joy-filled performances in Season 31, he partnered with Charli D’Amelio, eventually winning the Mirrorball trophy. However, that was not the only time he took the audience of the reality dancing competition with awe. Ballas recently returned to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as a guest judge on Season 33. During the October 15, 2024, episode, judge Carrie Ann Inaba expressed her sweet sentiments while talking to Entertainment Weekly. Calling Ballas a “phenomenal guest judge," she went on to say, "I hope he comes back again and again! I loved his demonstration of technique, and I scribbled him a little note during the show that read, 'Len would be very proud of you.'" During her conversation with the outlet, Inaba was referring to late head judge Len Goodman, who handled the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ judging duties since the show’s inception. The legend passed away on April 24, 2023, at the age of 78.

Meanwhile, on the Season 33 finale of ‘DWTS,’ Ballas amused the audience once again as he took the stage with judge Derek Hough, performing Argentine Tango to 'Libertango' by Tango Bardo, as per E! News. Before their jaw-dropping performance, Derek stated, "Tonight, my buddy Mark Ballas and I are going to be bringing you a little ballroom history by dancing an Argentine Tango the way it was originally intended." Derek and Ballas both noted that the original dance that was given birth to back in the 19th century originally featured two male performers, as males outnumbered women back in the day.