What Laid's cliffhanger ending means for Season 2 of Peacock show

Ruby discovers a shocking fact about her hex in 'Laid'

Contains spoilers for 'Laid'

Ruby's mundane life surprises her with a curse she has no idea about in Peacock's 'Laid.' It all starts when Ruby (Stephanie Hsu) discovers her former lovers are dying, but she brushes it off. Soon she realized something fishy when the death toll increased and the deceased had just one common link, Ruby. Filled with hysteria, Ruby and her best friend AJ (Zosia Mamet) embark on a mission to warn the innocent men about their approaching demise.

However, Ruby, who has developed major feelings for Issac (Tommy Martinez), is also in a rush to get to the core of the mysterious deaths and soon does come across the truth, which is revealed to be the doing of an ex-man, Brad (Ryan Pinkston), who was upset with Ruby for rejecting him, making a mysterious woman put the hex on her. In the midst of this, Ruby's connection with her ex, Richie (Michael Angarano), deepens, as he is the only ex who hasn’t died, which rings a bell that maybe he is the key to breaking free from the curse.

Ruby's plan to transfer hex fails in 'Laid'

Michael Angarano, Zosia Mamet, and Stephanie Hsu in a still from 'Laid' (Peacock)

Ruby soon catches the woman and transfers her hex to an old lady who stays upstairs. Relieved that she is now free from the nightmare, a surprising turn of events once again shakes the ground beneath her feet.

After thinking the curse is broken, Ruby and Isaac finally sleep together, believing they are free from the clutches of the ominous curse. However, AJ later discovers that Jason (Finneas O'Connell), whom they thought was alive and well, has died soon, making it clear that the curse is still active.

Ruby is stunned by a shocking discovery in 'Laid'

'Laid' stars Zosia Mamet and Stephanie Hsu in lead roles (Peacock)

Just as Ruby learns that her ex Jason is dead, it makes it clear that the hex is still active and Isaac’s life is now at risk. At the same time, Ruby’s father eventually shows up at her door, revealing that Richie sent him the letter sent by Ruby. Soon, Ruby's father tries to make her understand that he understands what she is going through.

Initially dismissing her father’s claims of understanding her situation, she’s stunned when he reveals that the same curse affected him, which caused her mother’s death and his departure from Ruby's life. His confession quickly changes Ruby’s perception of the hex, suggesting it might be a family curse rather than something unique to her, and the show ends on a cliffhanger.