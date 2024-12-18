What is the plot of 'Laid'? Creators reveal how the Peacock show differs from Australian original

Peacock’s new comedy 'Laid' is all about Ruby (Stephanie Hsu), a woman who discovers that her ex-boyfriends are dying in the exact order she dated them. The show, based on the 2011 Australian series of the same name, takes this wild concept and gives it an American twist, with hints of dark humor, heartfelt moments, and a whole lot of chaos.

While the story starts with the same bizarre premise, co-creators Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna explain that they didn’t just copy the original, Instead, they kept what they loved and changed what they thought could work better for American audiences, digging deeper into Ruby’s messy, complicated past along the way, as reported by The Direct.

'Laid' co-creators tease crazy plot details

A still from ''Laid' (Peacock)

'Laid' revolves around Ruby’s journey to uncover why her exes are dying in such unexpected, often absurd ways. As she starts revisiting old flames to get answers, she’s forced to confront the parts of herself she’s tried to ignore.

“She’s a little less self-aware of who she is,” explained co-creator Nahnatchka Khan. “She’s forced to go backward and confront some of her past behavior.” Sally Bradford added, “We loved so much about the original… but there are things they did in that series that may have been done lightly, but we made a bigger deal of, or vice versa.” Essentially, they kept the heart of the story but didn’t shy away from putting their own spin on it.

How does 'Laid' differ from the original series?

A still from 'Laid' (Peacock)

'Laid' doesn’t stick to one genre. It’s part dark comedy, part mystery, and part emotional drama. Michael Angarano, who plays Richie, compared it to classic ‘90s dark comedies like Jawbreaker, saying “It has this natural hook… and it’s the right amount of sincere, earnest, and campy.”

Zosia Mamet, who plays Ruby’s best friend AJ, called it “its own little magical monster,” adding that the show doesn’t try to fit into a box. “It has a piece of all [genres] in it,” she said. Fans of the original show and newcomers might be in for a treat with this one.

