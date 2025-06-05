‘The Voice’ winner turned a boring airport wait into an unforgettable live show — and it was pure magic

A normal day at Nashville Airport got wildly unforgettable, thanks to ‘The Voice’ Season 27 winner Adam David

One might plan a normal, tiring flight when they leave their house. However, it was not the case for the travelers at the Nashville International Airport, as the winner of ‘The Voice’ Season 27, Adam David, treated his fellow passengers to a little unplugged concert, as seen in a social media post uploaded on May 31. While waiting to board his flight, the 34-year-old singer took out his acoustic guitar and began performing for those around him, creating an unexpected and heartwarming moment captured in a video shared by Berry Field Nashville Airport (BNA).

The caption of the Instagram post read, “What happens when 'The Voice' Season 27 winner @adamdavidofficial is flying out of BNA? A live performance at the gate, of course! Huge thanks to @spiritairlines for making this unforgettable moment happen. Just another day of live music at BNA!” In the video, David stood near the ticket counter as a Spirit Airlines agent announced, “A huge congratulations to Adam on winning Season 27 of ‘The Voice.’” The passengers burst into applause, clearly thrilled by the surprise. Smiling, David said, “I’m gonna play a couple songs,” before launching into a crowd-pleasing rendition of the beloved classic ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered.’

Well, while the ones at the airport had their fair chance to witness a fabulous performance by David, some people in the comment section couldn’t just believe their eyes as one person wrote, “Live at the airport! Now that’s a lucky group of people right there!” Another jumped in the comment section and said, “those people are way to calm!! I would be geeking out throwing my shoe and hootin and hollerin!! you sound amazing brother so proud of you!!!” Meanwhile, a fan expressed his emotions, stating, “Aaaaand that is why you WON!!!! Humble, talented beyond any doubt with a looooot of soul…What a moment! You must be really proud of yourself! You are the real thing! God bless you and never stop loving music and performing… you were born for this!”

In case you might not know, David was present in Nashville to perform at the Recovery Unplugged ‘Sober Sessions.’ The concert in question was on May 30, as per Entertainment Now, where he was joined by Struggle Jennings as well as the ‘American Idol’ Season 20 winner Noah Thompson. Speaking of Nashville, in March of this year, David shed light on his journey to sobriety. Talking to Nashville’s News Channel 5, he accepted that getting clean was a tough journey, further adding, “I went through everything. Detox. I did the full program down there. I wanted to give myself the chance to be successful, and I didn’t want to have to go through it again.”

Talking to the outlet, David also reflected that he had celebrated six years of being sober in March. During the interview, he was joined by his bandmates, the bass player, Alton Coley, who goes by A1, and drummer Jon David Anderson, who is also known as JD. Adam David was announced as the winner of ‘The Voice’ on May 20, being on the team of Michael Bublé. Although ‘The Voice’ Season 27 has wrapped, NBC has already confirmed a Season 28 renewal, with three coaches announced so far. While full details remain under wraps, it’s been confirmed that Niall Horan will be returning. As for what’s next, only time will tell.