‘Wheel of Fortune’ player loses $40K in heartbreaking moment, even Ryan Seacrest admits she was ‘so close’

A near-perfect run on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ took a heartbreaking turn in the Bonus Round for Vandana Patel

On most nights of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ audiences enjoy shouting answers from their couches, confident they would’ve nailed the puzzle faster than the contestant on stage. But now and then, a player’s heartbreaking near miss earns them something rarer than criticism: genuine sympathy from fans. That was the case when Vandana Patel, a contestant who had fought hard to make it to the Bonus Round, saw $40,000 slip through her fingers despite gussing the first part of her two-word puzzle. The game began with Patel facing tough competition.

From the first Toss Up round, fellow contestant Nadeaua seized control, solving multiple puzzles back-to-back and leaving Patel trailing behind. But rather than crumble under the pressure, Patel stayed calm and waited for her opportunity. That chance came during the Express Round, where she powered through with confident guesses. Her persistence paid off, netting her $10,500 in cash and securing a glamorous getaway to Hawks Cay Resort in the Florida Keys, valued at $8,350. By the time the main rounds were over, Patel’s steady performance had pushed her total to an impressive $20,600 in winnings.

She emerged as the evening’s top earner, advancing to the Bonus Round with her family cheering loudly from the sidelines. Joining her on stage, host Ryan Seacrest handed her the Golden Envelope containing her mystery prize and unveiled the final challenge. According to Market Realist, the chosen category was “What Are You Wearing?” The puzzle revealed itself as a short but deceptively tricky two-word phrase, as per Andy Nguyen's Blog. After the standard letters (R, S, T, L, N, and E) were placed on the board, Patel selected her four additional choices: D, M, H, and A. Unfortunately, her letters provided little help. What appeared on the board was: “_ H _ T E _ L _ _ E S”

Time began ticking down, and Patel immediately zeroed in on the first word: “White.” For a fleeting moment, it looked like she might win the challenge. But as the seconds disappeared, she struggled with the second word, throwing out guesses that missed the mark. “White plate… White… it’s white… oh, white,” she repeated, visibly aware she was circling the correct solution but unable to land on it. When the buzzer finally sounded, the disappointment in the room was visible. Co-host Vanna White flipped over the tiles to reveal the correct phrase: “White Gloves.” The collective groan from the audience was followed by Seacrest gently consoling her.

“You were right there, so close,” he said, before revealing that the missed answer had cost her an additional $40,000 prize. Despite the crushing outcome, Patel remained composed, smiling and shrugging off the moment. “You were so much fun,” Seacrest told her warmly. Though Patel didn’t take home the Bonus Round jackpot, she left the show with a hefty $20,600 in cash and a luxury vacation. Many viewers took to social media to defend her performance, noting that the pressure of the spotlight and the countdown clock make even seemingly simple puzzles incredibly daunting in the moment.