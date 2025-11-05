Pete Davidson, Ella Purnell to star in quirky rom-com movie — here’s everything we know so far

‘That Time We Met’ is a ‘cosmic romantic comedy’, directed by Nick Lieberman and written by Mitchell Winkie

Imagine having the privilege of knowing that one day your child would save the future of humanity. But there's a catch! You can't help hating your partner! This is the predicament in which former 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson and Ella Purnell are soon about to find themselves in. As per a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, Davidson and the 'Yellowjackets' star would be seen together in a cosmic romantic comedy. The upcoming film, titled 'That Time We Met', is based on a script written by Mitchell Winkie of 'Ultimate Playlist of Noise' fame and will be helmed by Nick Lieberman, who has in the past co-directed the hugely popular 'Theater Camp'.

'That Time We Met' is scheduled to launch at the upcoming forty sixth American Film Market (AFM) which is to be held during November 11-16, 2025 in Los Angeles. WME Independent has taken up the responsibility of selling the film. As per a Variety Magazine report, the characters played by Davidson and Purnell would be inextricably linked together in the sense that their future child would play an integral role in saving humanity. Nevertheless, the couple's present would remain beset with difficulties as they share an intense hatred for each other. The synopsis further reveals: “The only problem is they’ve just had their first date and now they fucking hate each other.”

Davidson has been a familiar face on ‘SNL’, starring across eight seasons of the late night show between 2014 and 2022. Apart from being a versatile actor, Davidson is also widely known as a comedian and a writer. He was most recently seen 'The Pickup' along with Keke Palmer and Eddie Murphy. His upcoming projects include 'How To Rob A Bank' by David Leitch, which is set to be presented by Amazon MGM Studios and is eyeing a tentative September 2026 release.

Similarly, Purnell's career is on the rise after her successful appearances on Amazon Prime Video's 'Fallout' and Netflix's 'Yellowjackets'. Purnell recently finished filming a comedy-horror film by the title of 'The Scurry' under the direction of Craig Roberts. Purnell is further expected to be seen in the upcoming 'Sweetpea' on Sky Atlantic.

'That Time We Met' is a joint production between three different production companies. While Katie McNicol, Adam Siegel and Oscar nominee Marc Platt are co-producing under their banner of Marc Platt Productions, they are joined by Joanee Lee and Matt Jackson of Jackson Pictures. The latter are known for producing 'Children of Blood and Bone'. On the other hand, the third partners are Gramercy Park Media, known for producing such titles as 'Famous' and 'The Surfer'. They are being represented by Nathan Klingher and Ford Corbett, alongside Mark Fasano and Joshua Harris serving as executive producers.