'1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton reveals her dream car after smashing her weight goals

"It's scary still, but I just have to remember to breathe and not panic," Tammy Slaton said of driving.

It appears that the '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is all set to buy her dream car! Following her drastic weight loss transformation and skin removal surgery, the TLC reality star is ready to hop behind the driver's wheel. While appearing in a June 24 episode of the 'Creative Chaos Podcast', Slaton was asked what kind of car she wanted. As per Screenrant, Slaton said, "An old-fashioned 'Stang [Mustang]." Elsewhere in the episode, the host, Hunter Ezell, questioned Slaton whether she would pursue driving or learn to drive now that she had lost over 500 pounds. Slaton mentioned that she was apprehensive about it.

Soon after, Slaton explained, "It's still a fear of like semis, but they don't see you in the blind side." However, Slaton stated that she would eventually want to take up the skill in the future. In the same episode, Slaton revealed that her brother Chris Combs was working on a Chevrolet Monte Carlo. In addition to this, Slaton also stated that her cousin Jim liked working on cars. Following that, Slaton spoke about the incident that instilled a fear of driving in her.

Later on, Ezell asked Slaton, "Have you always had like a fear of like driving and stuff, or it is just been something that's come up recently?" While shedding light on her past driving experience, Slaton responded, "The last few years, I think I was in a car with somebody and I was like falling asleep. And I haven't been in this vehicle since, but he was like falling asleep and stuff, and I had to like stay awake myself to help him drive, and I don't know how to drive. So like, it was scary for me, you know what I mean."

During an episode of '1000-lb Sisters', Slaton was seen driving a golf cart with the help of her brother, Combs. “As I start to drive, I kind of feel amazing. Like, no worries, bi***** ! Just do it. Get it done!” Slaton said in the episode, as per People magazine. At one point, Slaton nearly crashed the cart into a tree, and she panicked after having to hit the brakes at the last minute. Then, Combs tried to calm down Slaton and reminded her to use the brakes in time.

In a private confessional, Slaton candidly spoke about driving and went on to say, “It's scary still, but I just have to remember to breathe and not panic…especially when there's a tree coming." After driving the cart for a while, Slaton quipped, “I guess I just got to get used to it. Maybe in a couple more… let’s do years,” meanwhile, Combs nodded in frustration. In a confessional, Slaton further added, "I’m proud of myself. I’m glad I chose to drive today. But as far as a car, that’s kinda stretching it."

On the other hand, Combs shared that Slaton should get her driver's license as soon as possible. Then, Combs said, “I don't understand why Tammy doesn't want to necessarily learn how to drive because she knows how frustrating it is waiting and calling people for rides. Maybe it's the fear of not needing somebody 'cause she went from basically a bedridden person that gets waited on hand and foot to somebody that's able to go do anything they want. And being able to drive is the last part of the puzzle."