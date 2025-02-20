5 reasons why Tammy and Amy Slaton might be done with ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ — and we totally get why

From legal troubles to health battles, here are the biggest clues that the sisters might not return for another season

For its six-season runtime, TLC’s '1000-Lb Sisters' has documented Tammy and Amy Slaton’s inspiring weight loss journey. While Tammy underwent weight loss surgery in late 2022, Amy has been dealing with health challenges while also handling her responsibility as a single parent after divorcing Michael Halterman. Both sisters have openly shared their most vulnerable moments with viewers, but now it seems they are ready to step away from the show. Throughout '1000-Lb Sisters,' there have been signs suggesting that Tammy and Amy may not return for the next season.

1. Amy Slaton in hot water over legal disputes

Along with her weight loss, Amy also found herself in the hot water of legal disputes when police took her into custody at Tennessee Safari Park alongside her friend Brian Lovvron. The duo was arrested after drugs were allegedly discovered from her, including mushrooms and marijuana, in her vehicle in September 2024.Amy reportedly accepted a plea deal for 'simple possession,' according to US Weekly. The reality star avoided jail time but must serve two years of supervised probation, pay a $500 fine, and complete an alcohol and drug assessment. Additionally, she is also banned from the Tennessee Safari Park, where she was bitten by a camel before her arrest. Probably, Amy will now want to deal with her legal issues behind the scenes, and for that, she may pull the plug on '1000-Lb Sisters.'

2. Amy Slaton is clearly having a tough time as a single mom

Beyond her legal troubles, Amy has also been navigating the aftermath of her highly publicized divorce from Halterman, as per The Mirror US. The couple, who were high school sweethearts, married in 2017 but began experiencing marital difficulties about a year before their split. In March 2023, Michael officially filed for divorce, leading to a contentious custody battle over their two young sons, four-year-old Gage and two-year-old Glenn.

After months of legal proceedings, the divorce was finalized on September 6, 2023. Amy has spoken openly about the emotional toll of ending her marriage in the public eye, admitting it was a difficult and overwhelming experience. Despite the challenges, she has expressed hope that her journey will inspire other women who may be going through similar struggles. However, with her recent arrest and ongoing personal difficulties, questions remain about how she will move forward and whether she will continue sharing her story on '1000-Lb Sisters.'

3. Tammy Slaton continues to struggle in '1000-Lb Sisters'

Tammy spent years hoping to undergo weight loss surgery, but her deteriorating health prevented her from qualifying for the procedure. After being placed in a rehabilitation facility and later put into a medically induced coma, she managed to lose enough weight to finally receive the surgery, as per Screen Rant. While the operation was a success, her recovery and transition back to everyday life proved to be difficult. She continued to struggle with her health while also facing unexpected personal challenges.

During her time in rehab, Tammy met Caleb Willingham, and the two quickly formed a bond. Their relationship moved fast, and they decided to get married just months after her surgery. However, while Tammy was eventually cleared to return home, Caleb remained in the rehab facility to continue his treatment. Their time apart was short-lived, as tragedy struck in July 2023 when Caleb passed away due to health complications. His sudden death left Tammy grieving while also trying to maintain her weight loss progress and adjust to a life without him.

4. Tammy Salton's health challenges may stop her from appearing on '1000-Lb Sisters'

For the longest time, Tammy has been facing major health issues, including quitting vaping before her skin removal surgery. In the '1000-lb' Season 6 finale, Tammy traveled to Pennsylvania with her sisters to consult a new plastic surgeon after being previously denied, as per People. While Dr Peter Rubin approved her for skin removal on her lower stomach and chin, with additional procedures needed later, he also informed her that she needed to improve her protein levels. Tammy then revealed a secret habit that could jeopardize the procedure; she vapes daily, even using it to manage anxiety and at night before sleeping.

Dr Rubin warned Tammy that vaping would almost certainly cause complications with wound healing or infection after surgery. He emphasized that she must quit completely and improve her nutrition before the procedure could be scheduled, which would take at least two months. When asked about quitting, Tammy became visibly frustrated, refused to discuss it, and stormed off. Moments later, she was heard vaping behind the scenes. It could be possible that Tammy will hang her boots and finally focus on her health challenges.

5. Tammy & Amy Slaton do not have enough space to support '1000-Lb Sisters'

Tammy and Amy have faced immense personal struggles in recent years, making it increasingly difficult to continue carrying '1000-Lb Sisters' as its main stars. While they've tried to shift some of the show's focus onto their siblings,Amanda Halterman, Chris Combs, and Misty Halterman, the sisters may need a complete break from reality TV. With Tammy committed to her health journey and Amy navigating a new relationship, there is a high possibility that the duo may feel the show no longer fits their lives. As they move into new phases, the Slaton sisters might prioritize privacy over public exposure, leading to speculation that they may not return for another season.