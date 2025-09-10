Hugh Jackman looks totally unrecognizable with wild sideburns and long hair in new movie starring Kate Hudson

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson form an ultimate feel-good Neil Diamond tribute band in the first ‘Song Sung Blue’ trailer

Hugh Jackman is teasing fans with a new retro look and almost looks unrecognizable in it! The 'X-Men' actor is grabbing major headlines for his jaw-dropping transformation in an upcoming film, 'Song Sung Blue.' Directed by Craig Brewer, the musical flick also stars Kate Hudson alongside Jackman. Slated for a Thursday, December 25 release, the makers recently released a stellar trailer for the movie, and it's Jackman's shocking makeover that is grabbing major headlines.

Hugh Jackman attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

In the first trailer of 'Song Sung Blue,' Jackman sheds his usual polished appearance and embraces a retro style from the late 1980s, sporting thick sideburns and long, shaggy waves, as per InStyle. The makeover helps him embody Mike Sardina, one half of a husband-and-wife duo who gained attention as part of a Neil Diamond tribute band called 'Lightning & Thunder,' formed in 1989. Jackman stars opposite Hudson, who plays Claire Sardina. The two veteran actors portray the real-life couple whose passion for music and performance became the heart of their personal and professional lives.

The movie is based on the 2008 documentary of the same name, incorporating a true story into a narrative feature. Hudson, clearly excited about the project, marked the trailer’s release with a heartfelt Instagram post. "At its core, this film is about love," she wrote, while adding, "About the dreams we chase, the chances we take, and the families who hold us together. It's about the music that gets us through. Opening Christmas Day! We can't wait to share it with you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

In the trailer, Jackman admits, "I'm not a songwriter. I'm not a sex symbol. I just want to entertain people," as per The Hollywood Reporter. Hudson's character later tells him, "You don't want to be a Neil Diamond impersonator. You want to be a Neil Diamond interpreter." Jackman responds enthusiastically, "I was looking for the right way to say it, and you just came right out and said it."

In addition to direction, Brewer also produces alongside John Davis and John Fox. The title comes from Neil Diamond’s 1972 single 'Song Sung Blue,' which reached No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Notably, Diamond is also known for hits like 'Cracklin’ Rosie,' 'Longfellow Serenade,' and 'Sweet Caroline,' as per Variety. Jackman, who recently appeared in the blockbuster 'Deadpool & Wolverine' with Ryan Reynolds, is celebrated for his versatility across genres, from his Oscar-nominated turn in 'Les Misérables' to his iconic portrayal of Wolverine in the 'X-Men' franchise.

Hudson, on the other hand, stars as Claire Sardina, bringing warmth and charisma to the role. Hudson has been on a career upswing. The actress recently enamored fans after starring in Netflix's comedy series 'Running Point,' where she plays the character of the president of a legendary pro basketball team. The show was well received by fans, as it was quickly renewed for Season 2 just a week after its debut.