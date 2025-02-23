Jimmy Fallon peeks up Heidi Klum’s dress in bizarre on-air stunt — then came her wild response

Jimmy Fallon’s attempt at a cheeky live TV stunt backfired in the best way when Heidi Klum had the perfect comeback

On one of the episodes on 'The Tonight Show' back in 2014, host Jimmy Fallon and 'America’s Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum tried out a fun stunt together; a human wheel! This was the same trick Halle Berry did with Fallon a month prior. Before they could start, they had to make sure their bodies were lined up just right. Fallon lay on his back on the mat, positioning himself between Klum’s legs. He then grabbed her ankles and joked, "I'm not gonna look! I'm not gonna peek!" He even added, "My eyes are closed! Trust me." But he couldn’t help himself! "OK," he confessed, "I peeked!" He laughed, and though he denied it at first, Heidi didn’t seem to mind.

"Have a look!" she told him. "Peek! You know what it is? It's a gigantic mic pack with an antenna you know where!" After a quick countdown, Fallon and Klum rolled forward, completing two full spins. Klum let out a squeal as they moved! While it wasn’t quite as smooth as when the host did it with Halle Berry, Klum didn’t seem to care. She was ready to try another move. "Now, we're going to do the German roll. Go lay down!" she instructed. Fallon followed her lead and got back into position. This time, they attempted the German roll. But did it turn out any better than their first attempt? Watch the video above to find out!

Klum and Fallon have shared numerous entertaining moments on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. One memorable instance occurred in June 2017, when Klum participated in a dance battle with Fallon. The segment featured both attempting humorous dance moves generated randomly. Klum energetically mimicked spinning a hula hoop, while Fallon humorously portrayed a "fork in the garbage disposal." For the finale, they collaborated to depict "eggs and bacon," with Klum lying on the floor pretending to sizzle like bacon, and Fallon joining her as a frying egg, NBC reported. The audience's enthusiastic reaction suggested Klum might have earned a "Golden Buzzer" for her performance, see what we did there?

In July 2016, Klum appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and revealed a surprising talent: yodeling! During their conversation, host Fallon asked Klum about her hidden talents. Klum responded, "I can sing, but not well! I sing in the shower... usually people close their ears when I do." Encouraged by Fallon, she agreed to perform a German yodeling song. The show's band, 'The Roots', provided musical accompaniment as Klum showcased her yodeling skill, NBC reported.

Heidi Klum attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Citizen News Hollywood on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff)

After her performance, Fallon exclaimed, "That is fantastic!" The audience responded with enthusiastic applause, This appearance added to Klum's reputation for embracing fun and spontaneity during her guest spots on the show. In March 2022, Klum returned to the show to promote her song with Snoop Dogg, "Chai Tea with Heidi." She wore a short fringed dress and taught Fallon some dance moves, emphasizing hip movements. The playful interaction highlighted their chemistry and provided the audience with a delightful segment, as per Yahoo.