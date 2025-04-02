Leonardo DiCaprio almost lost his ‘Titanic’ role for refusing to do one simple thing: 'He didn't...'

James Cameron revealed Leonardo DiCaprio almost lost his part in 'Titanic' even before they started shooting, thanks to his negative attitude

Leonardo DiCaprio immortalized Jack Dawson in the 1997 colossal hit 'Titanic' and the film went on to conquer the box office numbers by earning a staggering $2.264 billion worldwide. However, the Oscar winner wasn't the first choice to play the handsome, impoverished third-class artist. With his complaining and pessimistic attitude, he nearly ruined his audition process. Director James Cameron exclusively told GQ in a video interview that DiCaprio refused to take the screen test, “He didn’t know he was going to test. He thought it was another meeting to meet Kate. So I said, ‘Okay, we’ll just go in the next room, and we’ll run some lines and I’ll video it.’ And he said, ‘You mean, I’m reading?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Oh, I don’t read.’ I shook his hand and said, ‘Thanks for coming by.'”

After recognizing that Cameron was adamant about his choice, DiCaprio decided to play the part despite his initial reluctance. “Wait, wait, wait. If I don’t read, I don’t get the part? Just like that?” DiCaprio reacted to the on-the-spot rejection. “Oh, yeah. Come on. This is a giant movie that is going to take two years of my life, and you’ll be gone doing five other things while I’m doing post-production. So, I’m not going to f**k it up by making the wrong decision in casting. So, you’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part," Cameron recalled telling the 'Inception' actor back then.

Gloria Stuart, Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Billy Zane at the Golden Globes Awards 1998, CA. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Vinnie Zuffante)

During the audition, Cameron revealed that he was taken aback by DiCaprio's fervent fan base. He recalled how all of the female staff members gathered in the conference room to greet the 'Blood Diamond' actor. "And I look around, and all the women in the entire office are in the meeting. They all wanted to meet Leo. It was hysterical,” he said. “So he comes in, and he’s like every ounce of his entire being is just so negative—right up until I said, ‘Action.’ Then he turned into Jack,” Cameron recollected, adding, “Kate just lit up, and they played the scene. Dark clouds had opened up, and a ray of sun came down and lit up Jack. I’m like, ‘All right. He’s the guy.”

Tom Cruise initially accepted the role but was dropped because of his high remuneration demands. As per People, Matthew McConaughey auditioned for the part and thought he had bagged it, but it eventually went to DiCaprio because of his charm. McConaughey candidly revealed on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' that his hopes were dashed after not receiving an offer.

The 'Fool's Gold' actor recalled feeling ecstatic after completing the screen test, "After we left, you know, it was one of those ones where they, like, followed me and when we got outside they were like, 'That went great.' I mean, kind of, like, hugs. I really thought it was going to happen. It did not." McConaughey clarified that he never turned down the iconic 'Titanic' role despite various rumors suggesting the same. "I did not ever get the offer," he concluded.