‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown sports surprising new look — and we think there’s more than meets the eye

‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown’s new dental makeover has fans raising serious questions — and we totally get it

Kody Brown sports a new look, but it causes backlash for all the right reasons! The controversial polygamist has been in the news over his recently adopted monogamous relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. His reality series ‘Sister Wives’ recently concluded its 19th season with a four-part 'Tell All Special', where the Brown family patriarch kept deflecting major questions. Earlier, Kody had claimed that he never truly loved his other three wives: Meri, Janelle, and Christine. But fans believe that there’s something fundamentally wrong with Kody and his values that prompts him to pass the blame instead of holding himself accountable.

Kody Brown flaunting his new teeth in one of his Cameo videos (Image Source: Reddit | Go to SisterWives r/SisterWives)

His constant attempt to rewrite the Brown family’s history and set a narrative about his not-so-happy monogamous relationship with Robyn has become apparent. That’s why fans believe that the reason behind Kody’s new look might have some self-serving ulterior motive. A Reddit user shared a screenshot from one of Kody’s Cameo videos in which he flaunted his brand-new set of teeth. It might look like a simple cosmetic makeover, but something about it didn’t fit well with the fans. They noted that the reality star only had his front four teeth

renewed, which is surprising considering his reputation as a spendthrift.

As per Collider, Kody and Robyn have exorbitant spending habits except when it comes to family duties. In the past, Kody has neglected his former wives and children and even refused to help them financially. In season 19, Janelle accused her ex-husband of taking large amounts of money from the Brown family fund for his and Robyn’s personal expenses. “This doesn't make any sense. Dude acts like he's rich with his jewelry, art, dolly collection, ect... But he only shells out the cash for four teeth?” one Reddit user wrote. “Yes and just bought a new Mercedes AMG convertible. That ride is not cheap but his teeth are,” another fan replied.

“The question for me is, are they implants or is it a bridge? Can you imagine Robin being turned on by a gummy smile every evening? God let it be a bridge,” a third social media user joked. “He is a nutjob conspiracy theorist who doesn’t believe in modern medicine or see actual doctors. He probably ordered some sort of fake, clip-on veneers off an ad,” another internet user wrote. Kody and Robyn’s financial status is certainly a topic of discussion, and the former’s new look stirred the conversation even more. From what it appears, Kody has taken it upon himself to maintain a lifestyle at the cost of his wallet.

In 2024, the couple reportedly purchased a $2.1 million mansion, which was questionable given the rumors about financial constraints. However, InTouch Weekly later reported that they relied on a large bank loan for the expense. In 2021, Kody’s first wife, Christine, was the first to opt out of the polygamous relationship, and she has since moved on in her life. Two years later, Meri and Janelle also separated from the polygamist. Since then, Kody has been playing the victim, but his fans could easily call his bluff. His new look could be another one of his attempts to shift the focus from the real problem, which is how he has time and again failed as a husband and father.