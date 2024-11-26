What is 'Homestead' all about? 'Yellowstone' star teases surprise new project after being killed off mid-show

Set against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world, 'Homestead' stars 'Yellowstone' actor who recently meets their end

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Paramount's smash hit show 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is finally grabbing major attention after a jaw-dropping twist left viewers in a frenzy. If you are living under a rock, you might need to know that legal counsel and seductress Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) finally bites the dust as she is killed by the very people she worked with, leaving Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) shell-shocked and directionless.

While the major twist caught fans off-guard, there is also an air of dismay since Dawn Olivieri will not be seen on the show again. However, Olivieri fans need to buckle up as the beautiful actress is all set to appear on the silver screen with the action flick 'Homestead,' which will also star a former 'Yellowstone' star.

What is the plot of 'Homestead'?

Bailey Chase in a still from 'Homestead' (YouTube/@angelstudios)

Based on 'Black Autumn' by Jeff Kirkham and Jason Ross, 'Homestead' is directed by Ben Smallbone and is set against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world. The plot of the adventure film follows the chaos that ensues in Los Angeles after a nuclear bomb is detonated.

Amid the chaos, ex-Green Beret Jeff Eriksson (Bailey Chase) and his family escape to the safehouse in the mountains, known as The Homestead. As the story unfolds, violent threats close in on the residents, forcing them to fight for their survival.

Who stars in 'Homestead'?

Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

'Homestead' stars a slew of talented cast set to light up the screen with their impressive performances. 'Ugly Betty' star Bailey Chase is all set to take on the character of Jeff Eriksson in the movie, whereas recently seen in 'Tulsa King' Season 2 star Neal McDonough will play Ian Ross in the action-adventure movie.

Olivieri, who recently bid farewell to the western-neo drama 'Yellowstone' will also star in the movie as Jenna Ross. Furthermore, 'Pompeii' star Currie Graham will charm fans with his exceptional acting skills, as he will breathe life into the character of Blake Masterson in the movie.

When will 'Homestead' be released?

Neal McDonough and Bailey Chase in a still from 'Homestead' (YouTube/@angelstudos)

'Homestead' is all set to enchant viewers, as the movie will have a big-screen debut in the United States on Friday, December 20. The business of the movie is touted to benefit from the holiday season.

'Homestead' trailer