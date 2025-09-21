Rugby player’s quick thinking leads to dramatic last-second solve and huge win on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Just when it looked like the Bonus Round was slipping away, the Massachusetts contestant cracked the puzzle in dramatic fashion.

Every season of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ delivers moments of surprise, but occasionally a contestant manages to create a game so electric it becomes unforgettable. That’s exactly what Kate Stuntz accomplished in a high-stakes episode that kept viewers glued to their screens until the very last second. She’s a neuroscience student and rugby player from Wellesley, Massachusetts. Her combination of quick thinking, steady confidence, and sheer determination not only secured her a major victory but also produced one of the most dramatic finishes in recent memory.

Stuntz entered the game alongside two strong competitors: JaRyce Echols of Spring, Texas, and Andy Kraus of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From the opening round, she demonstrated razor-sharp instincts, buzzing in early and accurately during the Toss-Ups. With a calm but competitive attitude, she quickly began accumulating winnings while keeping both her fellow contestants and the studio audience on edge. The match wasn’t entirely one-sided, however. Echols managed to wrestle the lead away at one point, signaling that the competition was far from over. But Stuntz refused to let the momentum slip.

In the crucial Express Round, she delivered a flawless performance, solving the puzzle and collecting a package that included a Collette tour of Iceland paired with $11,898 in cash. That round not only gave her a commanding advantage but also seemed to boost her confidence. According to Market Realist, by the conclusion of the main game, she had built an impressive total of $28,548 and secured her place in the Bonus Round. When it came time for the finale, Stuntz chose the category ‘Phrase.’ Joining her on stage was her close friend Keira, who sported a cast from a rugby injury. It’s a detail that sparked some lighthearted banter between Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

Seacrest, who had previously joked about taking up rugby, immediately reconsidered after pointing out Keira’s broken hand. The playful moment eased the tension, but the stakes couldn’t have been higher. Stuntz spun the bonus wheel and selected her golden envelope before turning to face the board. After the default letters appeared, she carefully chose “C, H, M, and A” as her extra picks, according to Andy Nguyen's blog. The board revealed just a few clues, leaving the daunting puzzle displayed as: “_ _ _ TE A SH_C_.” As the ten-second timer began ticking down, Stuntz initially looked hesitant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

She tossed out partial guesses, her voice tinged with uncertainty, while the seconds slipped away. The audience watched in nervous silence, knowing how close she was to losing her chance at a massive prize. And then, in an almost cinematic twist, with less than a second remaining, she shouted the correct phrase: “Quite A Shock!” The studio erupted in applause as Seacrest reacted with genuine astonishment. “You got it? Yeah, that’s it,” he told her, applauding her decision to keep talking through her thoughts until the very end. His excitement mirrored that of the audience, who had witnessed one of the most heart-racing solves. Her last-second triumph unlocked an additional $40,000, bringing her grand total to $68,548 in cash and prizes, plus the Iceland trip.