After a disastrous date, she created a fashion fix women swear by and landed a massive ‘Shark Tank’ win

Erin Robertson had a frustrating memory, which she turned into a profitable business. The lady made an appearance on ‘Shark Tank’ Season 10 and introduced the judges to Ta-Ta Towels. While the name itself happens to be super intriguing, the story and the product were a next-level invention for those who suffered from excessive sweating. Robertson was about to go on a date. Being excited, she had butterflies in her stomach as she was about to meet someone new. However, when she came out of the shower, she instantly started sweating as the temperature was hot. Getting her irritated, the sweat started to build up under her breasts. While she tried her best to rub it off and have dry skin, the towels did not help, which ruined her long-planned night.

This was when an invention bloomed in her mind. Robertson came forth with Ta-Ta Towels, a soft towel that goes around the neck and keeps the chest dry, according to Shark Tank Recap. The product also prevents sweat and rash buildup. Setting foot on the business reality show, Robertson was seeking $200,000 for 10% equity in her specialized towel bras back in Season 10. Talking about numbers, she gave the judges a $2 million valuation as the entrepreneur introduced her clothing revolution to the Sharks.

The bra that keeps the chest area dry all day was designed for women dealing with sweat or nursing. The contestant mentioned that her product was made in California, intriguingly, using eco-friendly materials. Lori Greiner became the first judge to ask if the towel was adjustable. Robertson gained Greiner’s interest with a “yes.” Shedding light on the product, the contestant let Greiner know that the bra tightens around the neck and still allows for movement.

Further explaining, Robertson mentioned that her bra varies in sizes and is available from C to H. Soon, the contestant passed around the sample, to which Barbara Corcoran suggested she might not need one. To gain her interest, Robertson mentioned that the product could make a great gift. Robertson also stated that she had a design patent in the U.S. and China, and a second patent for her maternity line was pending. The product sold for $45, the maternity version for $55, and both cost $24 to make. Robertson had launched her product from the living room and had brought in $1.1 million in sales over 12 months.

The entrepreneur also mentioned that all the sales came from websites, and the revenue was $2 million for the year, although she had only reached $188,000 till the time she was seen on ‘Shark Tank.’ Mark Cuban cited concerns about inventory and strategy, opting out eventually. Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary also declined to pitch any investment ideas. They thought Robertson did not prove her valuation. Corcoran did not like the sale and dropped out of the deal. Greiner offered $200,000 for 50% equity, to which Robertson countered with 15%, then 20%, but the Shark was firm on her offer. As the contestant revealed that she had already given 10% to another investor, Greiner offered $200,000 for 40% equity. Robertson countered it with 30%, but Lori declined. The two eventually shook hands on $200,000 for 40% equity.