‘Shark Tank’ product promises instant slimming, but one Shark called it a harmful lie — and we agree

Kevin O’Leary said, “It’s supporting a falsehood. Because the real motivation to slim down is to look at reality."

Belinda Jasmine came to ‘Shark Tank’ with a bold pitch, a mirror designed to make users look slimmer. Jasmine introduced The Skinny Mirror, a product that subtly altered reflections to appear slimmer, asking for $200,000 in exchange for 20% equity during Season 7. According to Shark Tank Recap, Jasmine said the mirror was designed to help boost self-confidence. Jasmine hoped to land an investment from the Sharks to grow her business. She claimed traditional mirrors often distort images, making people look heavier and hurting their confidence. Her mirror, she said, offered a more flattering reflection to boost confidence.

Lori Greiner and Daymond John were the first to test the mirror themselves, noting how the glass magically changed their appearance. Of course, it wasn’t magic, just optics and design. Robert Herjavec noted the slimming effect varied depending on the viewer. He asked Jasmine to explain the science behind the mirror’s effect. Jasmine told the Sharks that the best result comes when the subject stands 3 to 5 feet away from the mirror.

Screenshot of The Skinny Mirror (Image Source: Instagram | @theskinnymirror)

Everything was going fine until Kevin O’Leary entered the game. He questioned Jasmine about the ethics of the product, also arguing, “It’s supporting a falsehood. Because the real motivation to slim down is to look at reality, deal with the truth every day, and finally get around the idea that losing weight is hard work.” Mr. Wonderful also mentioned, “When you see the results, the real results, you’re very motivated to maintain it,” again reiterating that the product was a “falsehood.” O’Leary said he wouldn’t invest and even forbade the other Sharks from doing so.

Screenshot of The Skinny Mirror (Image Source: Instagram | @theskinnymirror)

Jasmine said she had sold 350 units, totaling $85,000, mostly to boutiques and hotels, not directly to consumers. O’Leary questioned the uniqueness of the product and also stated that the brand’s $1 million valuation was inflated. He called the pitch a “scam” and bowed out. Following him was Mark Cuban, expressing distress over the ethical concerns of the product. Robert Herjavec mentioned that people do love things that make them feel good; however, a customer realizing they look different at home and somewhere else, different was a bad sign for business. He too backed out from making any investment in The Slim Mirror.

Screenshot of The Skinny Mirror (Image Source: Instagram | @theskinnymirror)

John also backed out, and Greiner said she found the idea behind the Skinny Mirror unethical. Intriguingly, it was not just the judges who raised alarms against the idea of a mirror that reflects fake imagery, but also many die-hard fans of the highly acclaimed reality business show. On a now-deleted Reddit thread, the product was called a “scam device.” “The SkinnyMirror might be the worst product ever pitched. It's practically a scam device meant to dupe women into thinking they look better in clothes. Smfh,” the thread read. The comments under the thread were, “It's just a fun house mirror.” However, a few were seen appreciating the skills of Jasmine, calling her “a phenomenal salesperson though. She was crushing it.”