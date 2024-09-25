When does 'High Potential' Episode 3 air? Fans up in arms over brief break just after explosive premiere

Based on the French television series 'HPI', ABC's 'High Potential' follows a mother of three with extraordinary investigative skills

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'High Potential'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Morgan's (Kaitlin Olson) unusual investigative talents are being loved by fans in ABC's new crime thriller 'High Potential'. The creative labor of Drew Goddard follows the single mother with three children who has an unusual IQ of 160 and ends up working as a consultant for the LAPD.

With the release of the two episodes, viewers are lured into Morgan's intriguing world as well as her increasingly love-hate relationship with Karadec (Daniel Sunjata). However, contrary to its weekly schedule, the next episode will not be released on October 1 and the reason behind this brief break has not yet been revealed. Viewers will have to wait a bit longer to watch how things will turn out for our new LAPD consultant.

When will Episode 3 of 'High Potential' release?

Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in a still from 'High Potential' (@abc)

'High Potential' Episode 3 is planned to air on Tuesday, October 8. Diane Ruggiero-Wright has written Episode 3 of the show, titled 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrel'.

The episode will once again emphasize Morgan's exceptional intelligence, and this time her cleaning skills will come in handy when the LAPD is summoned to a hotel room murder scene. Not only that, but we will also learn some startling facts concerning Morgan's ex-partner Roman's disappearance, as well as see some heartwarming moments between her and Karadec.

Fans express their disappointment with the delay in release of 'High Potential' Episode 3

Kaitlin Olsen takes on the lead role of a mom in 'High Potential' (@hulu)

Fans went to X and offered their thoughts as soon as they learned about the brief hiatus in the release of 'High Potential' Episode 3.

A fan said, "And the best/worst part? No High Potential episode next week. We used to have to wait multiple weeks to see our favorite shows all the time! And we liked it! Because we didn't know any better, but still." Another added, "Pretty good and decent episode! It'll be back in 2 weeks! Kinda wondered what if it took a mini break! A new show that JUST premiered!"

"Damn we really gotta wait 2 weeks," shared a sad fan. Another fan shared, "Amazing episode High Potential but sad ending but it could be a good away see u peeps on October 8th until enjoy October 1st in a few days."

How to stream 'High Potential'?

Daniel Sunjata in a still from 'High Potential' (@abc)

You can catch the first two episodes of 'High Potential' on Hulu, but you must have a membership. Hulu's ad-supported plan is $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. The no-commercial option costs $17.99 per month.

'High Potential' trailer

