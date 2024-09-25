Will Carrie Ann leave ‘DWTS’? ABC judge’s scoring questioned for being ‘too generous’ with numbers

Carrie Ann Inaba has served as a judge on 'DWTS' since 2005

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Over the last few episodes, there has been speculation that Carrie Ann Inaba might leave 'Dancing with the Stars' owing to the outcry of fans over her recent scoring decisions.

Viewers of the series appear to believe she has been "too generous" with her numbers, awarding impressive scores to performances that don't really deserve them. The result of this perception brings criticism on social media, as some fans feel Carrie Ann shows leniency.

A fan reacted: "Carrie Ann is so unserious with this scoring im sick of her." Another commented: "A 6?? Carrie Ann GTFO". "I can't even be mad about derek's harsh scoring like the rest of ya'll because SOMEONE has to balance out carrie ann's insane f*****g scores," added a third. A fourth viewer claimed: "Carrie Ann is being a little TOO generous with these 7's."

One example is awarding an 8 to Chandler Kinney’s underwhelming performance, where clear mistakes and timing issues cropped up. Another example involves a high-scoring routine for a set that was largely panned because of a lack of technical perfection. These have given more attention to rumors that her place on the judges's panel may be in jeopardy.

Carrie Ann has been a mainstay on 'DWTS' for a very long period of time, noted for her emotional critiques and attention to detail, but this new controversy has raised questions concerning her future.

Carrie Ann supports Anna Delvey on 'DWTS' debut episode

During the season premiere of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33, judge Carrie Ann Inaba found herself in controversy after she showed sympathy towards Anna Delvey during her performance. Anna Delvey has been accused of high-profile crimes, some of which have gained international attention. She performed a mediocre cha-cha that earned her a score of 18/30. Despite this underwhelming performance, Carrie Ann tried to champion Delvey by asking for a second chance from the audience.

"When you came out on the dance floor, there was a shift in this room, in my opinion. I just want to say, let's all just give this a chance, because I can imagine that this is scary for you," Carrie Ann said, clarifying that she was not condoning Delvey's past but wanted to purely focus on her dancing. It was eyebrows-raising support, as many felt she didn't deserve such accolades.

Carrie Ann appears to only give positive feedback on 'DWTS'

Even on this season of 'Dancing with the Stars', the most experienced judge Carrie Ann Inaba gave positive remarks to all of the dances, irrespective of their true level. During the first evening of the competition, many viewers observed that Carrie Ann framed remarks for every contestant by praising tries in lieu of critiquing faults.

Even on weaker performances, such as Anna Delvey's cha-cha, which received one of the lowest scores of the night, Carrie Ann had nice things to say. She praised Delvey for bringing "a unique energy" to the dance floor and implored the audience to give her a chance. While this may be uplifting for contestants, the approach has brought mixed reactions.

Carrie Ann's decision to highlight the positives has led some to question whether she is actually reflective of the quality of dance.

