Eco-friendly burial startup had all the ‘Shark Tank’ judges hooked — until a surprising twist killed the deal

Micah Truman and Katey Houston pitched Return Home, but lost the Sharks after revealing they’re a 'money-losing company'

It's not every day that all the Sharks get hooked onto a powerful pitch on 'Shark Tank,' but once in a while, there is a contestant who makes it possible, and is only moments away from sealing a deal, only to lose it at the last second. Something similar happened when entrepreneur Micah Truman and Katey Houston appeared on the 'Tank' in season 15, pitching their business Return Home, which offered innovative and environmentally friendly solutions for the burial and cremation of dead bodies.

The entrepreneurs opened their pitch with an eye-opening fact: "Each year in the United States, the cremation industry burns enough fuel to send a person from the earth to the moon and back 1300 times," Truman told the Sharks. Houston highlighted the wasteful nature of traditional caskets, pointing out that the amount of steel used could actually be used in building something as huge as the Golden Gate Bridge. The solution: Return Homes, the product which is based on human composting, called terramation: a process where the human remains turn into soil in about 60 to 90 days.

A screenshot of Micah Truman and Katey Houston during an episode of 'Shark Tank' (Image Source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

Mark Cuban, seemingly interested in the idea, asked to explain the process, to which Houston replied, "People are placed in a vessel," she said, pointing at the huge planted flower pots on the stage, and added, "You go into the vessel with straw, alfalfa, and sawdust, and the amazing microbes in our body transform us into soil." When Lori Greiner asked about the sales, Truman revealed that they had a whopping $350,000 in sales in 2022. But just when the investors seemed to be all in, Truman said, "We are a money-losing company," adding that they raised $5 million with a valuation of $20 million, which doubled now to $40 million in their ask on 'Shark Tank,' a number that left the panel stunned.

Noting that the judges had an upper hand, Cuban quipped, "Worth negotiating," promoting Greiner to join forces with him and said, "A lot." Cuban told the founder that now is their time to make the best time to snag the deal. He said, "Micah, this is your moment." However, instead of reconsidering the offer, Truman focused his pitch on how it's not about $2 million investment but the "brand grab," as he would call it. But it didn't land well with the Sharks, and Cuban, without missing a beat, said, "Micah, you blew it. I am out."

Greiner also wasn't convinced of the sales and the valuation and bowed out of the deal. Kevin O’Leary asked for a breakdown to understand how the company made the profits. When Truman shared that they make about $3,800 profit per service, with costs around $1,200, so that families could afford it, O'Leary was also out, noting low margins. The entrepreneurs walked out with no offer that night. However, according to Shark Tank Recap, the company today continues to grow and has expanded its horizon to foreign lands, such as Canada. Meanwhile, Houston received the 2025 Inspiration Award from the National Funeral Directors Association. With growing concern for the environment, it is clear that the company is positioned for a clear and bright future.