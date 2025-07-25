‘Shark Tank’ judges passed on risking this dad-son duo’s festive garage decor — but one Shark saw potential

The Websters were seen on ‘Shark Tank’ impressing the judges with their seasonal garage covers available in many designs.

‘Shark Tank’ is a place where lifetime bonds are made. While new relationships are built on the show, a father-son duo showcased their product that intrigued the judges to invest big in their business. Entrepreneurs, Bill Webster III and Bill Webster Jr. were seen in 'Shark Tank' Season 14, Episode 9. They introduced the Sharks to their product, Garage Celebrations, which sold innovative, holiday-themed garage door covers. According to Shark Tank Blog, Bill Jr. started the business in April 2021.

The product grabbed the attention of the Sharks on the panel, one of whom invested a whopping amount in the business. The father-son duo was seeking $200,000 for 20% of their business, according to Market Realist. Explaining their pitch, the Webstres stated that their product solved issues that are faced while decorating homes during the holiday season. They also explained that their fancy garage covers were reusable and lasted long. Through a video, the entrepreneurs explained how a customer can easily attach the holiday-themed covers on doors, while avoiding the trouble of putting up big decorations.

Coming up with their samples, they shared one with Robert Herjavec that had a Santa Claus on it. Meanwhile, Kevin O'Leary received a Frankenstein-themed cover. Following this, Barbara Corcoran asked about the process of attaching the garage cover. The co-founders then showed how it was an easy task with their patented collar on the covers. These collars allowed the customer to easily put the covers on, that too without the need for any extra tools.

Furthermore, O’Leary raised concerns about the business’s seasonal nature, a challenge the duo admitted they hadn’t fully solved yet. However, they shared that the company had generated $175,000 in sales the previous year through the nation’s largest Halloween retailer. The father-son team then broke down the product costs and profit margins, noting that each garage cover sells for $129, costs $35 to produce, and wholesales for $43. As for their sales approach, Bill Sr. explained that most of their revenue came from targeted social media campaigns. This is when Corcoran dropped out of the deal, calling the designs outdated.

To the duo’s dismay, Lori Greiner followed Corcoran, saying the business wasn’t in her niche. Herjavec also passed, explaining that the business would not make him enough profits. That left just one Shark: Mark Cuban. He began by asking about the production process, and the entrepreneurs explained that materials are shipped to Vietnam, where manufacturers use specialized machines to cut the garage covers to size. When Cuban asked further, he learned the machine costs only $60,000. He suggested the company could invest in one and manufacture the covers themselves, even in their own garage. Cuban then made an offer: $200,000 for 30% equity — a deal the Websters quickly accepted.