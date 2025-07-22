Mom wins over ‘Shark Tank’ with kids’ hairbrush pitch—even after making fun of Kevin O’Leary’s bald head

An entrepreneur on ‘Shark Tank’ nabbed a heavy deal even though she taunted Kevin O’Leary, a judge who is known for his bad comments.

It is widely known that Kevin O’Leary is one of the strictest judges on the panel of ‘Shark Tank.’ Though known as Mr. Wonderful, he’s often the Shark that contestants fear the most. That’s due to his brutal honesty and a personality that often crushes budding entrepreneurs’ hopes. But one Season 9 contestant walked away with a life-changing deal despite the odds. Liz Martin came in asking for $75,000 for 35% of her company, Tangle Pets, according to Market Realist. Her product was a hairbrush with a kid-friendly plush toy attached to the handle.

As a mother, she understood the daily struggle of brushing young kids’ hair. Her product aimed at solving the issue while also entertaining the little ones. Her hairbrush would make the daily routine a smooth job, as the kids would be busy enjoying the fascinating toy that was attached to the hairbrush. After seeing the product, Mr. Wonderful said, “But this is an ordinary brush with a hippopotamus attached to it.” Joining him in conversation, Martin explained, “Because it’s a hippo, the kids like the fact that it’s a toy because it’s a brush!” She further went on to add, “I get that you’re looking, but you’re not feeling it, and you don’t have hair to brush it with.”

It wasn’t just O’Leary, other Sharks were confused by the concept too. Another issue with Martin’s pitch was herself. As per the outlet, the contestant was one of the most expressive people to have ever stood in front of the Sharks. She admitted she could be overly enthusiastic but knew when to tone it down on the ‘Shark Tank’ stage. While the product had difficulties, the sales were also questionable, having only made $8,000 till her appearance on the show. The outlet noted that her motivation to succeed was tied to her husband’s battle with a brain disease. However, till the time she made her appearance on the show, everything on her personal end was fine, which was why she wished to grow her business.

Most Sharks passed, but Lori Greiner saw value in the product. “This is what you call a wet/dry brush, the best brush in the world to brush through any kind of hair. And it goes right through, and it doesn’t rip it out, and it doesn’t hurt it,” the Shark mentioned. While she offered Martin $75,000, Greiner asked to be an equal partner in the business. Although it was a lot she had asked for, being a partner with Greiner made a lot of things possible for the contestant.