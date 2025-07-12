‘Shark Tank’ judge's major career advice to interns raises serious questions about hustle culture

This ‘Shark Tank’ investor is facing the internet's fury after giving interns ‘tone-deaf’ advice

Barbara Corcoran might be a real estate mogul, but fans aren't convinced that she always gives great advice. The businesswoman, who serves as an investor on ‘Shark Tank’, took to social media to share some guidance for interns, particularly what would help them land a full-time position at their dream companies. “Always, always do more than you're asked. Whatever your job is do another 50% Look for things to do,” she said in her TikTok clip. “The only worthwhile employee is the employee who takes the most stuff off the boss's desk. That's it,” she added in the clip that crossed over 30,700 views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Corcoran (@barbaracorcoran)

Putting in a little extra effort to land a dream job is not necessarily a bad thing. However, Corcoran's words didn't sit very well with many, as they accused her comments of being "tone-deaf." They argued that encouraging interns to work above and beyond what they’re being compensated for wasn’t reasonable. Interns are often unpaid for their labour and taken for granted, and Corcoran’s theory just seems like "awful advice,” a netizen wrote, according to Entrepreneur magazine. “You don't get paid for most internships, so complete the duties assigned to you with quality, period. Don't be overworked in any position,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Corcoran (@barbaracorcoran)

“Barbara, no offense, but telling people who are working for free to do 50% more free labor is kind of tone-deaf coming from a multi-millionaire,” another social media user wrote. Perhaps Corcoran’s advice to hustle and grind came from her own experience. She started her real estate firm, The Corcoran Group, when she was just 23 years old and eventually turned it into a $20 billion company. Even her fellow judge, Mark Cuban, praised her and admitted to taking her advice on certain aspects of business. “She is so good at sizing up people and understanding who they are,” he said in an open forum discussion on Fireside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank (@sharktankabc)

“I want to hear what she has to say, you know, I want to get a sense of what her perspective is,” Cuban claimed. “And so just getting that input makes me smarter … silence is golden, silence is powerful … Most people don't realize that,” he added. He admitted that Corcoran isn’t good with numbers but has exceptional interpersonal skills. Although the latter’s advice was taken the wrong way, she has a good reputation in terms of treating her employees. As per the outlet, Corcoran took her employees on lavish shopping sprees to places like Saks Fifth Avenue and Tiffany and Co. However, netizens didn't appreciate that she decided to showcase her “good deeds” on the internet instead of just doing them privately.

Previously, Corcoran faced backlash for posting a video on Employee Appreciation Day of her shooting a money gun of $100 bills at employees while they were working at their desks. They then had to get down on their hands and knees to pick up the money off the floor, and many called the act “degrading.” By now, Corcoran is used to facing heat online, so she simply shrugged it off and kept going.