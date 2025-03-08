Nina Dobrev used Conan O’Brien as a human yoga wall and he seemed to enjoy every second of it

Nina Dobrev is known for her stunning looks and impeccable fitness, and she put both on full display when she appeared on ‘The Conan O’Brien Show.’ She stunned audiences and even left the late-night host in awe when she demonstrated a difficult yoga pose using O’Brien as her human yoga wall. O’Brien remarked, “You said you actually do a lot of yoga…you were going to show a yoga move out here, and I will not be denied. I begged you. She didn’t wanna do it, but I said I just wanna see you do this yoga move.” Dobrev, dressed in a chic mini short tuxedo removed her jacket, kicked off her shoes, and prepared to flaunt her impressive flexibility. She remarked, “And I have to take my shoes off if I am really gonna do this, and I will need your help.” O’Brien, at first showing his tantrums, said no but later flaunted his excitement by removing his coat for the yoga pose.

As he explained to O’Brien, “Usually, you do this in a yoga studio, and there is a wall, so I am going to have to use you as my wall.” Ever the good sport, O’Brien eagerly jumped over his desk to assist, unknowingly setting himself up for one of the most memorable moments in his show’s history. Though O’Brien’s attempt was visibly aided by some clever editing, it was a team effort for the ages. Dobrev executed the challenging yoga move known as ‘The Scorpion,’ flipping over backward and placing her feet between O’Brien’s legs, uncomfortably close to his groin. As the crowd erupted in cheers, she held the pose for what felt like an eternity, demonstrating her incredible balance and strength.

As per Daily Mail, O’Brien, seemingly unsure of what to do, stood frozen, his expression oscillating between amusement and mild panic. Once Dobrev gracefully returned to her feet, O’Brien could not contain his excitement. He immediately took a victory lap around the stage, pumping his fists into the air before dramatically striking a Tebow-inspired pose on the floor. His over-the-top reaction sent the audience into even more hysterics, making it one of the most unforgettable segments on his show.

Fans on Reddit were quick to share their opinion on this fun act. One Reddit user wrote, "She did the flick thing with her second foot. She made it move, and Conan had to think on his feet." In agreement, another user added, "You know, if Nina Dobrev did that to me, I'd have to run a marathon to redistribute the blood." In another Reddit thread, someone else chimed in, "Conan pulls off the best creep without actually being creepy." One Reddit user wrote, "It's honestly super impressive lol. There's a fine line between satirizing creeps and just actually being creepy, and he always nails it."

As per E! News, this isn’t the first time Dobrev has flaunted her physical prowess for O’Brien. During a 2013 appearance, she humorously took on the host and a group of professional stuntmen in a staged bar fight. She declared, "Oh, I will be Angelina Jolie someday." With swift kicks and powerful punches, she hilariously ‘defeated’ her challengers, proving she’s not just about yoga–she’s got some serious action chops too. And let’s not forget another moment of flexibility brilliance—when Dobrev and O’Brien did splits together! The actress effortlessly dropped into a perfect split while standing in front of the late-night host.